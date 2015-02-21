Preview: Islanders at Capitals

The New York Islanders look to continue running roughshod through Metropolitan Division rivals when they visit the Verizon Center to wrap up their four-game season series versus the Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon. The first-place Islanders own a gaudy 19-3-0 record against members of their division, including a 2-1-0 mark versus Washington. Captain John Tavares and defenseman Johnny Boychuk each scored and set up a goal as New York skated to its second straight victory with a 5-2 triumph over Nashville on Thursday, and both have netted an overtime winner against the Capitals this season.

Tavares and Washington captain Alex Ovechkin each are riding four-game goal-scoring streaks, tallying five times and setting up four scores during that run. Ovechkin, whose point streak has stretched to six games, has recorded four goals and an assist this season versus New York and 26 and 15, respectively, in 36 career meetings. The Russian superstar has scored a blistering 16 goals in as many games to claim the league lead with 38.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, NHLN, RSN, MSG Plus (New York), CSN-DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (39-19-1): Jaroslav Halak shares the franchise single-season record for wins (32) and could snap the tie with Billy Smith (1981-82), Chris Osgood (2001-02) and Rick DiPietro (2006-07) on Saturday. “It’s nice, obviously, but it will be nice to get some more, and hopefully I can help the guys and they can help me down the stretch to get more,” Halak said. Rookie Anders Lee is riding quite the wave with six goals and as many assists in his last 10 contests while registering three tallies against Washington this season.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (32-17-10): Nicklas Backstrom, who has recorded five points (one goal, four assists) versus the Islanders this season, scored twice on the power play and set up a tally as Washington breezed to a 5-1 rout of Winnipeg on Thursday. Defenseman Mike Green has notched an assist in each contest of his team’s three-game winning streak and also set up a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to New York on Dec. 29. Washington’s power play also has been scorching over the last three contests, going 6-for-16 to improve to a league second-best 24.4 percent on the season.

OVERTIME

1. Washington has recorded at least one point in 13 of its last 15 home games (11-2-2).

2. The home team has won all three contests in the season series.

3. New York placed C Mikhail Grabovski (upper body) on injured reserve on Friday and recalled LW Kael Mouillierat on an emergency basis from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Islanders 2