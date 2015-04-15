Preview: Islanders at Capitals

The Washington Capitals claimed home-ice advantage over the New York Islanders on the final day of the regular season, and that edge could prove pivotal as the Metropolitan Division rivals open their Eastern Conference first-round series at the Verizon Center on Wednesday. The home team won each of the four meetings this season, with Washington captain Alex Ovechkin scoring four goals against New York and 53 overall to become the sixth player in league history with at least six 50-goal campaigns.

Ovechkin also added an assist against the Islanders, who ventured into overtime before winning both of their home meetings with the Capitals. Captain John Tavares matched Ovechkin by recording five points (two goals, three assists) - including an overtime tally on Nov. 26 - and his career-high 86 points fell one shy of Dallas’ Jamie Benn for the league lead in that department. Both goaltenders etched their names into their respective franchise’s record books, with Washington’s Braden Holtby (41-20-10, 2.22 goals-against average, .921 save percentage) matching Olaf Kolzig in wins and appearances (73) while tying Jim Carey’s single-season mark with nine shutouts. New York’s Jaroslav Halak (38-17-4, 2.43, .917) set the franchise record in wins and recorded 11 more than his previous career high, which was set with St. Louis in 2010-11.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, USA, RSN, TVA2, MSG Plus (New York), CSN-DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (47-28-7): New York is making its second playoff appearance in three seasons thanks in part to its respective upgrade on defense, although blue-liner Travis Hamonic (team-high 21:47 of ice time) will sit out the series opener due to an undisclosed injury. “It’s unfortunate Travis won’t be here for the start of the series, but it’s an opportunity for me,” defenseman Calvin de Haan told Newsday. Offseason acquisitions Johnny Boychuk and Nick Leddy made an impact with the Islanders, with both receiving seven-year contract extensions during the season.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (45-26-11): Twenty-five of Ovechkin’s 53 goals came on the power play, breaking his own single-season franchise record set in 2013-14 and matching the highest output in league history since Anaheim’s Teemu Selanne netted 25 in 2006-07. Nicklas Backstrom recorded his league-leading 60th assist on Saturday, marking the fourth time he has reached that plateau in his career. Backstrom torched the Islanders with six points (one goal, five assists) during the season series.

OVERTIME

1. The teams are meeting in the postseason for the seventh time, with the Islanders winning five of those - including a six-game series when they last met in 1993.

2. Washington boasts the top-ranked power play (25.3 percent efficiency), while the Islanders rank 26th overall while short-handed (78.0 percent).

3. Capitals LW Marcus Johansson recorded career highs in both goals (20) and points (47).

SERIES PREDICTION: Capitals 4, Islanders 2