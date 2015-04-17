Preview: Islanders at Capitals

The New York Islanders look to seize a 2-0 lead in a playoff series for the first time in 32 years when they visit the Washington Capitals on Friday for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup. Brock Nelson scored twice to send New York to a 4-1 triumph over its Metropolitan Division rival on Wednesday, giving the club its first series lead since it won Game 1 versus Ottawa in 2003.

For the Islanders to win the first two contests of a series for the first time since sweeping Edmonton in the 1983 Stanley Cup final, they’ll need to continue to keep Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin in check. The Russian superstar led the league with 53 goals but was kept off the scoresheet despite registering a team-leading eight shots. “I don’t think our execution was there,” Washington forward Brooks Laich said. “It starts with thinking quicker and moving quicker. I don’t think we did that well in the first period. The result was that we looked like a slow team. It has to get better.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RSN, TVA2, MSG Plus (New York), CSN-DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS: After setting the franchise record with a career-high 38 wins in the regular season, Jaroslav Halak continued his run of good fortune by making 24 saves in the series opener. Halak recorded his 11th career playoff victory - and first since 2012 with St. Louis. “(Jaro) is the backbone. If we’re going to go far, he is going to lead us,” said Ryan Strome, who scored a goal in his first playoff game.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS: Marcus Johansson continued his strong campaign by scoring the lone goal for Washington in Game 1. Johansson, who recorded career highs in tallies (20), points (47), and games played (82) in the regular season, has five goals and seven assists in 31 career playoff contests. Defenseman Brooks Orpik, who finished third in the NHL with 306 hits this season, delivered a game-high nine in the series opener.

OVERTIME

1. New York LW Josh Bailey collected a goal and an assist in the series opener, giving him five points in seven career playoff games.

2. Washington has mustered just one goal in its last three playoff games. The Capitals were blanked in each of the last two contests of their 2013 first-round series versus the New York Rangers.

3. Islanders captain John Tavares was held without a shot in Game 1 after recording a career-high 86 points in the regular season.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Islanders 2