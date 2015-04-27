Preview: Islanders at Capitals

By virtue of a tiebreaker, the Washington Capitals secured home-ice advantage for their Eastern Conference first-round series with the New York Islanders. After each team scored 14 goals to split the first six contests, the Capitals return to the Verizon Center to face their Metropolitan Division rivals in Game 7 on Monday.

Washington traditionally hasn’t fared well when a series goes the distance, posting a 3-9 record in Game 7s - including a 2-7 mark on home ice. “We have a different team now,” said Braden Holtby, who also was in net during the Capitals’ 5-0 setback to the New York Rangers to conclude a first-round series in 2013. Ironically, the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Rangers wait in the wings for the winner of Monday’s tilt. While Washington has struggled in Game 7s, the Islanders own a 3-4 all-time record - splitting six road decisions in that stretch.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RSN, TVA2, MSG Plus (New York), CSN-DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS: The Islanders forced a deciding contest in this series as captain John Tavares collected a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory in Game 6 on Saturday in what potentially could be his team’s last outing at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tavares has recorded at least one point in 11 of his last 12 games, scoring six goals and setting up 12 others in that stretch. Jaroslav Halak made 38 saves on Saturday to improve to 6-1 with a 1.72 goals-against average and .956 save percentage when his team is facing elimination.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS: Captain Alex Ovechkin recorded his fourth point of the series by assisting on defenseman John Carlson’s goal late in the first period of Game 6. Ovechkin’s 32 career assists in the postseason are tied with Kevin Hatcher for sixth place on the franchise list. Forward Eric Fehr will miss his fourth straight contest on Monday due to an upper-body injury, coach Barry Trotz confirmed.

OVERTIME

1. The Islanders are attempting to win their first postseason series since 1993.

2. Washington is 2-for-13 on the power play in the series while the Islanders have failed on all 13 of their opportunities with the man advantage.

3. Islanders D Nick Leddy set up two goals in Game 3, giving him at least one assist in four straight contests.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Capitals 2