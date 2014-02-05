Islanders 1, Capitals 0: Defenseman Andrew MacDonald snapped a scoreless tie early in the third period and Evgeni Nabokov turned aside 22 shots for his 57th career shutout as visiting New York ended a five-game winless skid (0-4-1).

Rookie Brock Nelson notched an assist for the Islanders, who thwarted all six of Washington’s power-play opportunities and posted their first win in three outings versus their Metropolitan Division rival.

Michal Neuvirth finished with 27 saves for the sputtering Capitals, who have dropped 10 of their last 13 games (3-7-3).

Shortly after Neuvirth made a brilliant glove save to deny Frans Nielsen on the doorstep, New York solved the netminder at 2:16 of the third period. MacDonald sized up his shot from the point before unleashing a blast that sailed over the left shoulder of a screened Neuvirth for his fourth goal of the season.

Neuvirth made a right-pad save on Michael Grabner’s penalty-shot attempt midway through the third to preserve the one-goal deficit. Nabokov, however, held the fort to secure his second shutout of the season and improve to 13-2-3 all-time versus Washington.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington LW Martin Erat was named to the Czech Republic Olympic roster, replacing St. Louis LW Vladimir Sobotka. ... New York LW Thomas Vanek confirmed to Newsday that he turned down a seven-year, $50 million extension from the club. The Islanders are expected to look to trade the Austrian prior to the March 5 NHL trade deadline. ... New York failed on all five power-play opportunities to drop to 0-for-25 during the last six games. ... Capitals C Brooks Laich returned from a groin injury but D Mike Green missed his third straight contest with a concussion.