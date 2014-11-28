Capitals 5, Islanders 2: Captain Alex Ovechkin scored his third goal in two games to snap a tie midway through the second period as Washington salvaged a split of a home-and-home series versus visiting New York.

Defenseman Matt Niskanen collected a goal and two assists and Evgeny Kuznetsov had one of each for the Capitals, who rebounded from Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime loss to New York. Marcus Johansson and Joel Ward also tallied and Braden Holtby finished with 26 saves.

Captain John Tavares and Anders Lee each scored for the second straight contest when the pair tallied 35 seconds apart late in the second period. Chad Johnson turned aside 22 shots for the Islanders, who saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt and fell for just the second time in 12 outings.

Tom Wilson’s path up the right wing was denied by New York defenseman Calvin de Haan, but Ovechkin spotted the loose puck and wired a shot from the right circle past Johnson to give Washington a 3-2 lead 9:53 into the second period. Kuznetsov doubled the advantage 5:56 into the third after wiring a hard wrist shot from the left circle off the far post and into the net.

Niskanen’s blast from the point sailed inside the right post to open the scoring 11:51 into the first and Johansson’s wrist shot from the top of the left circle squeezed inside the left post to give Washington a 2-0 lead with 1:33 remaining in the period. Tavares’ sharp-angle shot from the right doorstep trimmed the deficit 31 seconds later before Lee redirected defenseman Travis Hamonic’s shot at 19:33.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington went 1-for-2 on the power play and has four goals with the man advantage in the last three contests after going 0-for-8 in the previous four. ... Islanders D Lubomir Visnovsky sat out the third period with an undisclosed injury. ... New York’s Brian Strait registered three shots in place of fellow D Johnny Boychuk, who didn’t make the trip to Washington due to an upper-body injury.