Capitals 4, Islanders 3

WASHINGTON -- Playing in his first career playoff game in place of an “under-the-weather” Braden Holtby, German-born goaltender Philipp Grubauer kept the Washington Capitals’ hopes of a deep playoff run alive, stopping 18 of 21 shots in a 4-3 comeback victory over the New York Islanders on Friday night at the Verizon Center.

Trailing by a pair of goals late in the second period, the Capitals received unanswered goals by left wing Alex Ovechkin, center Nicklas Backstrom and left winger Jason Chimera to pull out the victory and even the Eastern Conference first-round series at one win apiece.

Game 3 will take place Sunday at noon in Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y.

Defenseman Karl Alzner also scored for the Capitals, who controlled the second half of the game.

Related Coverage Preview: Islanders at Capitals

Left winger Cal Clutterbuck, right winger Ryan Strome and right winger Kyle Okposo scored for the Islanders, while goaltender Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 of 35 shots.

Backstrom, who also picked up two assists, tied the score 3:44 into the final period when, with Strome serving a slashing penalty on Capitals right winger Tom Wilson, he snapped a shot from the slot past Halak.

Chimera netted the game-winner less than four minutes later when he forced his own rebound through a pair of Islanders and past Halak for his ninth career playoff goal.

Just as they had in Game 1, the Islanders got on the board early in the opening period when Clutterbuck converted a 2-on-1 for his second career playoff goal at the 5:14 mark. Washington defenseman Mike Green pinched along the offensive right wing boards, allowing Islanders left winger Matt Martin to spring Clutterbuck on an odd-man rush with fellow fourth liner, center Casey Cizikas.

With Capitals defenseman Tim Gleason taking away the passing lane, Clutterbuck snapped a shot past Grubauer’s glove for a 1-0 lead on the Isles’ second shot of the game.

The Islanders kept the pressure on the Caps’ rookie goaltender in the second period and took a 2-0 lead just 3:24 into the period on Strome’s second goal of the series. Islanders center John Tavares spun off a check and fed Strome in the high slot for a heavy one-timer that beat Grubauer glove side.

The Capitals drew within one midway through the second when a broken stick by Martin allowed the Islanders to move the puck freely around the offensive zone. Alzner finished off a pass by Green for his second career playoff goal.

New York restored its one-goal lead less than three minutes later when Okposo ripped a shot over sliding Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik to beat Grubauer over his left shoulder for a 3-1 lead.

But another broken stick by the Islanders, this one out of the hands of Okposo, led to Ovechkin’s first goal of the playoffs and 32nd of his career. Ovechkin lurked below the left circle and a shot by defenseman Matt Niskanen came to him for an easy put-back with 3:51 remaining in the second period.

NOTES: With Capitals G Braden Holtby ill, 23-year-old call-up G Philipp Grubauer made his Stanley Cup playoff debut. Grubauer went 27-17-5 in 45 games for the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League. He last played for the Capitals on Feb. 6 when he stopped 23 shots in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Anaheim Ducks. The decision to go with Grubauer was likely based on the number of games he logged recently and the inactivity of backup Justin Peters, who has not played in a full game for the Capitals since Feb. 15. ... RW Tom Wilson returned to the lineup for the Capitals after missing Game 1 with a head injury. ... There were no lineup changes for the Islanders.