Capitals cool off red-hot Islanders

WASHINGTON -- Sooner or later, someone had to cool off the red-hot New York Islanders. On Friday night, it was left winger Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

Ovechkin’s second-period goal stood up as the game-winner as the Capitals handed the Islanders a 5-2 setback at the Verizon Center, snapping their five-game win streak.

The Capitals, who also received goals from rookie centers Andre Burakovsky and Evgeny Kuznetsov, as well as left winger Marcus Johanssom and right winger Joel Ward, took three of a possible four points against the Islanders, who have lost just twice in their past 12 games.

“It’s a big one for us,” said Johansson, who gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead in the first period. “I think this whole game was a good confidence boost for us.”

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Capitals, which included an overtime loss to the Islanders on Wednesday night at Nassau Coliseum. The Islanders now lead the Capitals by eight points in the Metropolitan Division standings.

Related Coverage Preview: Islanders at Capitals

“A regulation win was good,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “You go into (back-to-back games against the same opponent) looking for four points and we got three. We gained a little ground but more importantly we didn’t lose any ground.”

The loss was the first since Nov. 15 for the Islanders, who received goals from center John Tavares and left winger Anders Lee.

“I think we know that we haven’t played at the top of our game for the last couple games,” Tavares said, “and I think we should be itching to get back home and in front of our crowd.”

The Islanders will face the Devils at home on Saturday, while the Capitals travel to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs. The Islanders lost defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky to an upper-body injury in the second period, forcing Travis Hamonic to play a team-high 22:08.

Coming off their 3-2 overtime win against the Capitals in Uniondale, N.Y., on Wednesday night, the Islanders tested goaltender Braden Holtby (26 saves) early and did not allow Washington a shot until midway through a physical opening period that featured four goals and 20 hits.

But a hooking penalty to left winger Matt Martin put the Capitals’ second-ranked power play on the ice and Burakovsky converted with his fourth goal of the season at the 11:51 mark.

Washington made it 2-0 with 1:33 remaining in the period when Johansson roofed a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Johnson, but the Islanders kept the pressure on Holtby and scored twice in the final 62 seconds of the first period to tie it.

Tavares was left alone in the right faceoff circle, where he deposited a rebound from a shot by defenseman Nick Leddy for his 10th goal of the season. Twenty-five seconds later, Lee beat Niskanen to the Capitals net and tapped a pass from Hamonic past Holtby for his fifth goal with 27 seconds remaining.

The Capitals regained the lead 9:53 into the second period when Ovechkin took a pass from right winger Tom Wilson and snapped a shot past Johnson’s blocker for his third goal in two games and 12th of the season, moving him within five of NHL leader Tyler Seguin of the Dallas Stars.

Third-period goals by Kuznetsov and Ward sealed it, with Ward’s goal coming moments after Holtby’s clearing attempt fell 25 feet shy of the empty net.

“My main goal was to get it out of our zone,” Holtby said.

NOTES: Capitals LW Brooks Laich returned to the lineup after missing 15 of the previous 16 games with a left shoulder injury and D Mike Green sat out his second straight game with an upper-body injury and will not play in Toronto on Saturday. The Islanders were without D Johnny Boychuk, who is day to day with an upper-body injury. Boychuk was replaced by D Brian Strait. ... The game was Jack Capuano’s 300th as coach of the Islanders. He ranks second in club history in games coached, behind Al Arbour’s 1,500.