Capitals win possible playoff preview

WASHINGTON -- In what could be an early preview to an entertaining Eastern Conference playoff series, the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders needed extra time to decide a winner for the third time in four meetings on Saturday.

After the teams traded goals in the final five minutes of regulation, rookie center Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Islanders at the Verizon Center.

”I look at that game as, hopefully, a playoff series at some point,“ Capitals coach Barry Trotz said after seeing his team achieve its first four-game winning streak of the season. ”Two very good hockey teams that mirror each other in a lot of ways, in terms of style.

“They have some dynamic people on both ends of the ice. We need to get used to those tight-checking type of games.”

Defenseman Matt Niskanen and center Eric Fehr scored regulation goals for Washington (33-17-10) and goaltender Braden Holtby turned aside 30 shots, plus all three in the shootout.

The Islanders (39-19-2) had their two-game winning streak snapped and lost for only the second time this season in a shootout.

Defenseman Travis Hamonic and center Ryan Strome scored for the Islanders, while backup goaltender Chad Johnson stopped 25-of-27 shots.

“It’s better than losing in regulation,” said Tavares, who set up Strome’s game-tying goal, but was stopped by Holtby in the shootout. “It certainly was a big game. It’s going to be a fight right until the end. They’re one of the better teams we’ve played all year.”

Both teams entered the game on hot streaks, with the Islanders winning six of their last seven and Washington winning seven of its last nine.

The Caps took a 2-1 lead with 5:34 remaining in regulation when Fehr took a pass from left winger Brooks Laich and snapped a shot past the glove of Johnson for his 17th goal of the season.

“We didn’t bring our best game and we gave them one at the end to tie it up,” Fehr said. “But we just kept going forward and we had some good shooters in the shootout.”

The Islanders pulled Johnson with 1:07 remaining in the third period and it paid off when Strome, parked in the left circle, drilled John Tavares’ rebound past a diving Holtby to send the game into overtime.

“That was a great game,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “It would have been unfortunate not to walk out of here with at least a point. Our guys battled.”

Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin had a chance to win it in overtime, but Johnson smothered his snap shot on a one-man rush.

In the shootout, Kuznetsov skated deliberately toward Johnson and beat him with a forehand. Holtby stopped Frans Nielsen, Tavares and Strome in the shootout to pick up his career-high 29th win of the season.

The Islanders opened the scoring 7:41 into the game when Hamonic joined an offensive rush, took a pass from center John Bailey and blasted a shot from the left wing circle off the far right post and behind Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby.

It was Hamonic’s fourth goal of the season and first since Nov. 26, also against the Capitals. It broke a goal-less streak of 31 games.

The Capitals answered with 40.7 seconds remaining in the opening period when Niskanen netted his third goal of the season and first since Dec. 9, a span of 32 games.

Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom picked up his NHL-leading 46th assist on the play, circling behind the Islanders net and feeding Niskanen for a one-timer from the right circle. The goal was Niskanen’s first even-strength tally of the season.

NOTES: The Islanders were without LW Mikhail Grabovski, who was taken off the ice on a stretcher because of an upper body injury Thursday night. He was replaced by LW Kael Mouillierat, who made his NHL debut. ... Capitals LW Jason Chimera returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the previous two games. ... The Islanders entered the game with 22 one-goal victories, the most in the NHL. A big reason is their record in overtime (12-1) and shootouts (7-1). ... The Capitals entered the game with seven three-game winning streaks, but had failed to win four in a row all season. ... Islanders G Jaroslav Halak is expected to get the start when New York returns home to face the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Capitals coach Barry Trotz said before the game he was undecided on his goaltender for Sunday’s visit to Philadelphia to face the Flyers. G Braden Holtby was playing in his league-leading 51st game on Saturday.