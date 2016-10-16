Winnik nets pair as Capitals defeat Islanders

WASHINGTON -- Two games into their season and the Washington Capitals have yet to get a point from Alex Ovechkin and their top line.

On Saturday night, the fourth line provided all the offense that was needed.

Daniel Winnik scored twice, Braden Holtby made 21 saves and the Capitals defeated the New York Islanders 2-1 to win their home opener.

Winnik, a fourth-line winger, made it 1-0 in the first period and added the tiebreaker in the second for Washington (1-0-1).

"I don't consider them our fourth line right now," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. "They're probably one of the best lines. Tonight they were fantastic."

It was Winnik's fifth career multi-goal game and second since joining the Capitals at the trade deadline last season. After the game, Winnik was told Washington general manager Brian MacLellan wants him to shoot more.

"Yeah, I hear that a lot. It's not the first team I've been on where they want me to shoot more," Winnik said. "It's something I've got to be cognizant of."

Washington's first line -- Ovechkin, Evgeny Kunetsov and T.J. Oshie -- was held without a point for the second straight game, combining for five shots on goal.

Ryan Strome scored a first-period power-play goal for the Islanders (0-2).

Thomas Greiss, in net for New York after Jaroslav Halak started the opener Thursday night, had 26 saves.

The Islanders, who fared better defensively after allowing five goals in their opener, pulled Greiss with just under two minutes left, but couldn't get the equalizer past Holtby.

"I feel like we probably played a little bit better game today," New York captain John Tavares said. "We had our chances, just weren't able to bury them.

The Capitals won despite going 0-for-5 on the power play and are scoreless in eight attempts over two games.

"They've had some good looks all around the net. They've had some unfortunate luck. Pucks are bouncing right now," Trotz said. "I'm not worried about them. The power play's in good hands."

The Islanders converted 1 of 2 with the man advantage.

Washington's Zach Sanford, playing his second NHL game, made a huge play midway through the third period when he used his long reach to poke away a pass and break up what would have been a 2-on-0 Islanders' break-in on Holtby.

New York rookie Mathew Barzal had an inauspicious NHL debut when he was whistled for back-to-back penalties early in the first period.

"He'll never forget that first shift, will he? It's a tough shift for him," Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. "He's a skill guy, there's no doubt. I thought he rebounded well after that."

New York killed off both Washington power plays, but the Capitals took a 1-0 lead at 11:58 when John Carlson fired a wrist shot from the point and Winnik deflected the puck past Greiss.

The Islanders tied it with a power-play goal at 13:49 when Strome centered the puck from the left circle and it deflected off defenseman Brooks Orpik and into the net.

Winnik made it 2-1 at 7:46 of the second period. He carried into the New York zone and, when he cut to the middle, Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic fell down. In alone on Greiss, Winnik deked to his left and slid the puck home for his second goal.

NOTES: Islanders LW Jason Chimera spent the last seven seasons with the Capitals before signing with New York in the offseason. Chimera totaled 82 goals and 115 assists for 197 points over 490 games with Washington. ... New York C Mathew Barzal made his NHL debut at 19 years old. He was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2015 entry draft. ... The Capitals went 29-8-4 at home last season. ... Washington LW Alex Ovechkin entered the night 34 points shy of 1,000 for his career. ... C Alan Quine, LW Anthony Beauvillier and G Jaroslav Halak were the Islanders' scratches. ... Washington scratches included D Taylor Chorney and RW Brett Connolly.