Preview: Islanders at Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes look to extend their winning streak to four games when they host the New York Islanders on Saturday. Arizona posted its third straight victory Friday at Anaheim, rallying from a two-goal deficit before registering a 3-2 triumph in a shootout. Rob Klinkhammer and captain Shane Doan scored 58 seconds apart in the second period and Mikkel Boedker netted the decisive tally in the second round of the bonus format.

New York is wrapping up a five-game road trip during which it split the first two contests. After being outscored 8-1 in losses at Colorado and San Jose, the Islanders skated to a 3-2 overtime victory at Anaheim on Wednesday before outlasting Los Angeles 2-1 in a shootout the following night. Brock Nelson converted a power-play chance to erase a deficit and Frans Nielsen scored the deciding goal in the bonus format. New York is 1-4-0 in its last five visits to Arizona, with the lone victory coming in a shootout.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (8-5-0): Nielsen is 34-for-62 in shootouts for a 54.8 percent success rate. Only T.J. Oshie of St. Louis (55.1 percent) has been more successful among active players with at least 20 attempts in the bonus format. Nelson is halfway to his goal total in 72 games as a rookie last season, scoring seven times in his first 13 contests of 2014-15.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (6-6-1): Five of Arizona’s six victories this season have been by one goal, with two coming in overtime and one in a shootout. Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has netted two tallies this campaign, both overtime winners. Blue-liner Keith Yandle, who led the team in scoring each of the previous two seasons, is first through 13 games this campaign with 11 points.

OVERTIME

1. Islanders RW Kyle Okposo was kept off the scoresheet Thursday, marking just the third time in 13 games he failed to record a point.

2. Arizona has surrendered a power-play goal in six straight contests.

3. New York has allowed only nine goals in the first period this season.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Coyotes 2