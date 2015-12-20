Coyotes 1, Islanders 0

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored with two minutes left in the first period and goaltender Louis Domingue stopped 25 shots for his first career shutout in the Arizona Coyotes’ 1-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday night at Gila River Arena.

Ekman-Larsson scored his seventh goal and fourth game-winner of the season. He leads NHL defensemen with 20 game-winning goals since his first year in the league in 2010-11.

Domingue denied a breakaway early in the second period, his most difficult stop, in his first start of the year and the fifth start in two seasons in Arizona. He gave up two goals in 28 minutes in relief in a 7-5 loss to Columbus on Thursday.

The Coyotes (15-15-2) had given up 37 goals in their previous eight games, losing six. Starting goalie Mike Smith is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery this week.

Jaroslav Harak made 28 saves for the Islanders (18-11-5), who were shut out for the first time this season and have lost three games in a row after getting a point in 10 straight. The Islanders have not scored in the third period in their last six games.

Detroit, Minnesota and Boston are the only teams that have not been shut out this season.

Ekman-Larsson combined with right winger Anthony Duclair for the only goal of the first period. Ekman-Larsson dropped the puck to Duclair along the left boards and skated into the slot, where he took a return pass from Duclair and scored on a one-timer at 17:59 of the period.

The teams combined for 14 shots in the first period, and the Islanders did not get off a shot during the only power play of the period.

The Coyotes went on a power play 30 seconds into the second period, but the Islanders had the best chance to score when center Casey Cizikas stole the puck at the blue line and had a breakaway.

Domingue, making his fifth career start, skated out of his crease to cut down the angle and made a right pad save.

Neither team scored in the second period.

NOTES: Islanders RW Kyle Okposo, who has eight goals and a team-high 26 points, missed a game for the first time this season because of a lower-body injury. He also is expected to miss Monday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks. ... Coyotes D Zbynek Michalek (lower body) missed his third straight game. ... Coyotes C Martin Hanzal, third on the team with 20 points, returned after missing four games with lower-body injuries. He has missed six games this season. ... The Islanders won the first game of the two-game series, 5-2, at Barclays Center on Nov. 16. ... Coyotes RW Anthony Duclair returned after missing the 7-5 loss to Columbus on Thursday. ... The Islanders’ other scratches were LW Eric Boulten and D Brian Strait.