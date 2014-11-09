Nielsen’s late goal ends strong trip for Islanders

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- What started off as a potentially disastrous road trip ended up looking awfully good for the New York Islanders on Saturday in Arizona.

Center Frans Nielsen ripped a one-timer from the high slot with 2:31 left in regulation and the Islanders won their third straight game with a 1-0 decision over the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena to move to 6-1 in one-goal games.

After losing in Colorado and San Jose to start the trip, New York finished the trip with wins over the NHL-leading Anaheim Ducks, the defending Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings and the Coyotes.

”I liked our game on the whole trip to be honest with you,“ Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. ”I told the guys we probably deserved better on this trip. In Colorado, we had 40 shots and we don’t score a goal. It’s one of those nights.

“Now how do we build momentum? We go home and do the job at home. That’s the one thing for me that was crucial this summer was that we improve our home record.”

The Islanders could start by bottling the formula they used in Arizona.

New York blocked 16 shots overall and 13 Islanders were credited with at least one block. That stat as much as any helped the Islanders kill off five penalties against one of the NHL’s better power plays.

“The last two games, almost three, the penalty killing was much better and we’re being more patient,” said New York goaltender Jaroslav Halak, who made 19 saves for his first shutout of the season. “Our guys had the sticks in the lanes and they were just there, they were ready.”

The game got off to a good pace, but the two weary teams couldn’t sustain it. The Coyotes had won the previous night in a shootout at Anaheim and coach Dave Tippett saw that game take its toll.

”That’s an awful tough turnaround,“ Tippett said. ”That team (New York) is sitting here waiting for you and we played a real hard game last night in Anaheim, got back at 2:30 in the morning.

“You can tell. There’s times when your forecheck isn’t quite as crisp and your power play wasn’t quite as crisp but you try to find a way to work through that and still win and we were in position to do that. Unfortunately, we didn‘t.”

Coyotes goalie Mike Smith was sharp for a second straight night and the sixth time in his last seven starts overall. Since allowing 16 goals on 90 shots (.822 save percentage) in his first three starts of the season, Smith has allowed 19 goals on 248 shots (.923 save percentage) over his last eight games.

“He’s been great the last few games. He’s been the best player on the ice,” Coyotes right wing Shane Doan said of Smith. “When you have the better goalie every night you usually win. Tonight we did, and we didn’t find a way to take advantage of that.”

Smith stopped seven shots from Islanders center John Tavares, but he couldn’t stop Nielsen after he took a feed from center Mikhail Grabovkski. On the play, Coyotes left winger Brandon McMillan appeared to get hung up on the boards in a line change and center Martin Hanzal was caught too deep in the slot.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Arizona. The Islanders have swept all three of their back-to-back sets this season.

NOTES: Despite facing 39 shots on Friday in Anaheim, Coyotes G Mike Smith was back in net on Saturday. Arizona coach Dave Tippett said the job wasn’t as hard as it seemed against the Ducks, even questioning the stat keeping in Anaheim. “I question the workload that was on the score sheet,” Tippett said. “Go and look at some of those shots. Phantom.” ... Coyotes RW David Moss (upper body) did not play against New York. ... Islanders LW Josh Bailey (hand), D Matt Carkner (back) and RW Michael Grabner (lower body) did not play against Arizona. ... This was the Islanders’ seventh game in a stretch of eight straight against the Western Conference. ... D Zbynek Michalek played his 500th NHL game with the Coyotes franchise.