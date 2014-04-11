Preview: Islanders at Devils

The New Jersey Devils will be spectators for the upcoming postseason due in large part to their inability to win in the shootout. After falling in the bonus format for the 12th time this season and NHL-record 16th straight dating back to the last campaign, the Devils look to rebound against the visiting New York Islanders on Friday. “Take one of our quotes from any point this year and apply it tonight because it’s the same result,” Cory Schneider said after New Jersey dropped a 2-1 decision to Ottawa on Thursday.

Had the Devils split their 12 shootouts this season, they’d be tied with Philadelphia, Columbus and Detroit - teams that already have clinched postseason berths. New York enters Friday’s contest on a high as Evgeni Nabokov turned aside all 19 shots he faced in a 2-0 triumph over Montreal for his 59th NHL shutout and 350th career victory. The Islanders won despite missing seven regulars due to injury and suiting up 11 rookies for the contest.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus2 (New York), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (32-37-11): One of the rookies dressed was Johan Sundstrom, who was drilled into the boards by Canadiens defenseman Douglas Murray. Sundstrom remained on the ice for several minutes and needed assistance off the ice before being taken to a hospital for observation. Ryan Strome, who made Montreal pay by scoring a power-play goal, won a season-best 11 faceoffs versus New Jersey on March 29.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (34-29-17): While future Hall-of-Famer Martin Brodeur may or may not have played his final game with New Jersey, he took a shot at the organization on Wednesday. “We used to be a team that didn’t hover over .500. That’s something that only the last few years we’ve been content with being that,” Brodeur told NorthJersey.com. Team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello didn’t take kindly to the netminder’s remarks. “I can assure you .500 isn’t OK, and I can assure you that it’s not acceptable, but words are cheap,” he said.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey RW Michael Ryder’s goal on Thursday was just his second in 34 games.

2. The Metropolitan Division rivals have each won two games in the season series - with the Islanders’ triumphs coming in shootouts.

3. Both teams conclude their season on Sunday as New Jersey hosts Boston while New York visits Buffalo.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Islanders 2