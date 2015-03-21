Preview: Islanders at Devils

John Tavares was none-too-pleased after being held off the scoresheet in each contest of the New York Islanders’ season-high four-game losing streak. The captain looks to navigate the Islanders back on course when they vie for a four-game season sweep of the New Jersey Devils in Saturday’s matchup at the Prudential Center. Tavares has collected two goals and two assists in the first three meetings, including an overtime tally in a 3-2 win on Jan. 9.

Tavares took his team to task, however, after it limped out of the gate en route to a 4-1 setback to Chicago on Tuesday. “I don’t know why we’re not engaged. We just didn’t do anything well,” Tavares told Newsday of the Islanders, who reside five points behind the first-place New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division. While the Islanders have mustered just four goals in their last four games, New Jersey extended its winning streak to three with a 3-1 triumph over Buffalo on Friday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG (New York), MSG Plus2 (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (43-25-4): The Islanders likely will receive a jolt in their lineup with the expected returns of defenseman Nick Leddy and goaltender Jaroslav Halak. Leddy suffered an upper-body injury versus Toronto on March 9 and subsequently saw his streak of 320 consecutive games played come to an end, while Halak has been plagued by a lower-body ailment. “They are an integral part of our team,” coach Jack Capuano said. “You win with goaltending and defense in this league.”

ABOUT THE DEVILS (31-29-11): New Jersey is clinging to its faint postseason aspirations, as its winning streak has moved it within 10 points of Boston for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 11 games remaining. Steve Bernier recorded his 14th career two-goal performance on Friday, with his second tally serving as the 100th of his career. Adam Henrique notched two assists versus Buffalo to extend his point streak to four games, during which he has scored two goals and set up three others.

OVERTIME

1. New York LW Josh Bailey has scored twice against New Jersey this season.

2. Devils veteran LW Patrik Elias is questionable to play on Saturday after missing three straight games due to back spasms.

3. The Islanders boast a 19-5-1 record against the Metropolitan Division, including a 12-3-1 mark in their last 16 contests.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Devils 2