A recent hot stretch has propelled the New York Islanders to within one point of the final playoff slot in the Eastern Conference as they prepare to visit the New Jersey Devils on Saturday in the first leg of a home-and-home set. It's also a big series for New Jersey, which sits four points behind the Metropolitan Division-rival Islanders.

New York is 9-3-2 since Doug Weight replaced Jack Capuano behind the bench and is riding a 10-game point streak at home, but the team has labored away from Barclays Center. "We've got to get better on the road," Weight said. "We haven't played horribly, but we're not getting the results." The Devils are in a stretch of playing eight of nine at Prudential Center but fell to 2-2-0 on their five-game homestand after a 3-0 loss to Ottawa on Thursday. While it's the first of four meetings between the teams this season, the Islanders have been a nemesis for New Jersey, winning three in a row and nine of 10 in the series.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG, MSG-Plus

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (26-20-10): Weight's concerns on New York's play on the road are well-founded. The Islanders are only 7-12-4 away from home this season and play 18 of their final 26 away games from the Barclays Center. "I don't think we're too worried about playing at home or on the road," said forward Andrew Ladd, who score twice in Thursday's 4-2 victory over the Rangers. "You use the confidence from game to game to play that exact same way no matter what rink you're in."

ABOUT THE DEVILS (24-23-10): Goaltender Cory Schneider, poised to make his eighth consecutive start on Saturday, expressed frustration with his inability to track down long shots after surrendering a pair of goals to defensemen for the second game in a row. “It’s kind of the case with me lately," Schneider said. "I’m not quite seeing them well enough and maybe that’s on me to work that much harder to find them." He is 2-5-1 against the Islanders despite a 1.86 goals-against average.

OVERTIME

1. Ladd has scored six goals in the last 10 games.

2. New Jersey, which scrapped practice on Friday, placed F Sergey Kalinin on waivers.

3. Islanders captain John Tavares notched two assists Thursday but has collected only one goal in 12 games.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Devils 2