Preview: Islanders at Devils

While the New York Islanders are in the midst of quite the uphill climb, their season-high four-game winning streak has helped prevent the club from falling off the mountain in their bid for a playoff berth. The Islanders look to continue their surge on Saturday against a favorable foe in the host New Jersey Devils, against whom they have an 11-1-1 mark in the last 13 encounters.

New York, which trails Toronto by three points for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, must win its last two contests in either regulation or overtime while the Maple Leafs can post no better than an 0-1-1 mark. The Islanders have another route, albeit just as difficult, by winning their last two games and having Tampa Bay lose its season finale at home versus Buffalo. Jaroslav Halak kept New York afloat by stopping all 29 shots he faced for his 41st career shutout in Thursday's 3-0 triumph over Carolina, with a 26-save effort in a 2-1 victory over New Jersey on March 31 included in his five-game winning streak. The cellar-dwelling Devils experienced somewhat of an offensive explosion in Thursday's 7-4 setback to Pittsburgh after mustering all of nine goals in their previous seven contests (1-4-2).

TV: 6 p.m. ET, MSG, MSG-Plus, NHL.TV

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (39-29-12): New York has refused to fold the tent despite daunting odds and the loss of captain John Tavares to injury against New Jersey on March 31, with fellow forward Anders Lee taking over the team's goal-scoring lead with three of his 31 tallies in that stretch. "Obviously we're in a tough situation where we have to rely on other teams," the 26-year-old Lee said. "We're a resilient group. We're not going to go down easy." Josh Bailey has set up a goal in back-to-back contests to raise his team-leading assist total to 41, but has failed to record a point in all three encounters this season with New Jersey.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (28-38-14): Kyle Palmieri (team-leading 26 goals) scored and set up a goal on Thursday to increase his point total to 11 (six goals, five assists) in his past 13 games. The 26-year-old also scored and set up a goal in a 6-4 setback against the Islanders on Feb. 19 and is one tally and one point shy of 100 and 200, respectively, for his career. Taylor Hall, who leads the team in both assists (33) and points (53), netted his 20th goal on Thursday to mark New Jersey's second power-play tally in the last 21 opportunities.

OVERTIME

1. New York C Brock Nelson has scored in back-to-back contests, but has been held without a point in all three meetings this season with New Jersey.

2. Devils G Keith Kinkaid turned aside all 35 shots in a 1-0 overtime win versus Philadelphia in his last outing, but is 0-2-0 with a 4.05 goals-against average and .886 save percentage versus the Islanders this season.

3. New York's 28th-ranked power play is 2-for-15 against the Devils this season.

PREDICTION: Islanders 5, Devils 2