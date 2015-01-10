Tavares leads Isles past Devils in OT

NEWARK, N.J. -- John Tavares proved again why he is one of the best all-around players in the NHL.

With his team trailing by a goal with five minutes left in regulation Friday night against the New Jersey Devils, the New York Islanders center and captain decided it was time to take over the game.

The 24-year-old Tavares scored two goals, including one off a steal in overtime, leading the Islanders to a 3-2 victory over the Devils at the Prudential Center.

Tavares stole the puck from Devils defenseman Adam Larsson and scored 1:55 before the game would have gone into a shootout. It was his 19th goal of the season.

“I had a good beat on him,” Tavares said of Larsson. “I stripped him, then made a move toward the net. I first looked and saw (Calvin) de Haan and thought I might get it to him, but I turned toward the net and hit the corner of the net. It was a nice goal. I felt like we were right there. I wasn’t expecting that to happen.”

Tavares also made a smart play with less than five minutes left in regulation to send the game to overtime, firing the puck off the back of Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid’s left pad for the game-tying goal.

“I knew he didn’t pick it up right away and I thought I might catch him, so I just stuck with it, shot it and it went in off his leg,” Tavares said. “Sometimes, you have to be lucky rather than good.”

The win enabled the Islanders (27-13-1) to end their five-game road trip on a winning note, posting a 3-2 mark.

The Islanders climbed into first place in the Metropolitan Division with the win at the exact midway point of their season (41 games).

“We’re a different team than we’ve been in the last few years,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “This was different. I could feel that we were coming back. I could feel that we were generating the play. It was just a matter of time. Fortunately, it was overtime. John made a great play, made a great shot and that was it. That’s what he does. He’s a great player. We were playing a good team that had been playing well. We won a good game.”

Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak made 21 saves to earn his 22nd win of the year and his 11th in games that went past regulation.

Left winger Josh Bailey scored a goal in the third period to aid in the victory. Bailey’s goal came with the Islanders trailing 1-0 to start the third period and came on a deflection of a de Haan wrist shot.

“I was just trying to get a piece of it,” said Bailey, who was credited with his seventh goal of the season. “I knew we needed one there. It was important for us to get that one to get us going. It started moving things the right way and then Johnny ended it. We just tried to keep the same mentality.”

Centers Travis Zajac and Scott Gomez each scored a goal for the Devils (15-22-7), who lost for the second straight time after winning two straight.

“He’s one of the best players in the league for a reason,” Zajac said of Tavares. “He made the plays that beat us. I thought we played pretty well. We had our chances. Keith (Kinkaid) made some big saves for us and came up big.”

Kinkaid made 28 saves in his attempt to earn his second win of the season. He also lost a game via a shootout earlier this season against the Islanders Dec. 15.

“I had to find a way to keep the lead and didn‘t,” Kinkaid said. “He’s a great goal scorer and will find ways to put it in the net. He came out from the corner with the puck. I saw him and the puck, but he made a few moves and snuck it between my arm. It was a great play.”

NOTES: The Devils had enough of waiting for defenseman Eric Gelinas to recover from his two-week battle with the flu, so the team placed him on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 31. Gelinas was tested for the mumps but was not one of five teammates diagnosed with the virus. Gelinas has missed the last four games with his illness. ... In a strange move, the Devils announced that they were activating F Jacob Josefson off the injured list, where he spent the last six games with an undisclosed illness, but also announced that Josefson would not play against the Islanders. Devils GM and president Lou Lamoriello did not give a reason for the bizarre transaction that was made despite the Devils’ roster already ravaged by illness and injury. ... The Islanders have won the last four games between the two teams at the Prudential Center. ... Islanders D Lubomir Visnovsky was placed on the injured list with an upper body injury. ... Islanders C Tavares collected the 199th assist of his career...The Islanders closed out a tough five-game road trip that featured a swing through western Canada.