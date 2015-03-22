Halak, Strome help Islanders snap four-game losing streak

NEWARK, N.J. -- Goaltender Jaroslav Halak had not played in a week and center Ryan Strome had not scored a goal in almost a month, but one would never tell the way both played Saturday night.

Halak made 25 saves in his return from a lower body injury and Strome had a goal and an assist as the New York Islanders snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center.

“I had been fighting it a lot and saw my confidence go up and down,” Strome said. “I just had to stick with it and keep my head in it. To get one in a big win feels pretty good.”

Halak, who missed the last week, earned his 35th win of the season and his fifth shutout.

The victory enabled the Islanders (44-25-4) to continue their domination over the Devils (31-30-11), who saw their three-game winning streak snapped and lost to New York for the fifth straight time. The Islanders improved to 20-5-1 against Metropolitan Division opponents this season.

Strome scored his first goal in nine games dating back to Feb. 27 in the first period to give the Islanders an early 1-0 lead, which was all Halak would need.

Left winger Nikolay Kulemin made a steal and got the assist on Strome’s 15th goal of the season.

“It was a good play by Nikolay to make that kind of play,” Strome said. “His bread-and-butter is the forecheck, so I just followed the play and got a nice feed from him.”

Strome then added an assist on defenseman Travis Hamonic’s goal with 7:43 left.

“Every game from now on is going to be tight,” said Hamonic, who scored his fifth goal of the season. “We wanted to get back on the winning side. I don’t think we played terrible the last four games, but we just didn?t get a win. We were aware that we needed this game. It was a huge focal point. We didn’t like losing four in a row. We hadn’t lost four in a row all season.”

Kyle Okposo scored an empty net goal with 37.4 seconds remaining to close out the scoring. It was Okposo’s 15th goal of the season and first point since he returned from injury last week.

Islanders center and captain John Tavares, who snapped a four-game scoreless streak by getting an assist on Okposo’s goal, liked the way his team persevered.

“It was a tight game and was similar to a playoff game for us,” Tavares said. “We tried to battle from the start and came out with more intensity. It was a little more interesting because of our situation. We didn’t give them a lot of chances. We were fortunate to get a couple of goals. It was great to see (Jaroslav Halak) come back and play like that. It was a big win for us.”

Devils goaltender Cory Schneider stopped 27 shots in defeat and continued his fine play. He allowed two goals or less for the 17th time in his last 21 games.

The Devils had their chances to score, including an apparent breakaway attempt by center Stephen Gionta in the third period where left wing Matt Martin appeared to pull Gionta down from behind with the Devils still trailing by a goal.

“I thought I was ahead of him (Martin) and had the play,” Gionta said. “I‘m not the ref, so I can’t say what he saw. I don’t think I had anything to do with him falling down. There was no call and I have to deal with it. I thought we played a heck of a game and had our chances. Schneids kept us in the game. We just have to find a way to get a couple there.”

Gionta was asked about the way the Islanders played.

“I think it’s that time of year where you’re going to get a team’s best,” Gionta said. “We knew coming in that they were going to be a little desperate, having lost four in a row. We kept it close, but didn’t get any through. Halak played very well for them. It’s a frustrating and disappointing loss. It seemed like we were right there in all four games against them this year. They were all close games and they were all tough losses.”

NOTES: Before the game, the Devils announced that they had recalled LWs Reid Boucher and Stefan Matteau from Albany of the AHL in an emergency situation due to the illness of LW Mike Cammalleri, the team’s leading scorer, who is still out of action. ... C Patrik Elias (back spasms) had missed the previous three games, but he was able to make the pre-game skate and took three shots in 16:44. ... The Devils have been red hot at home, posting a 10-4-1 over their last 15 games at home and 14-5-4 at the last 23 at the Prudential Center. ... Devils RW Michael Ryder was once again a healthy scratch after playing in the three previous games. ... D Nick Leddy had missed the prior four games with a lower body injury but played 21:18 in his return on Saturday.