Hot Devils edge Islanders in shootout

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils spent the entirety of the offseason and training camp listening to and reading pundits’ proclamations that their 2015-16 season will amount to little.

Their response, essentially, can be distilled thusly: Opinions are like noses. Everybody’s got them.

“A lot has been said and written about us, but I don’t think we really believed it at all,” goaltender Cory Schneider said after left winger Mike Cammalleri’s shootout goal put the finishing touches on the New Jersey Devils’ 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders Saturday afternoon at the Prudential Center.

New Jersey improved to 6-4-1 with its second straight win and fifth win in six games.

“Every point matters,” right winger Kyle Palmieri said. “They’re all going to matter in the end.”

Schneider stopped 24 of 26 shots. Defenseman John Moore and right winger Bobby Farnham were New Jersey’s goal scorers.

”We’ve been finding ways to score,“ said New Jersey coach John Hynes. ”Every game we’ve had quality opportunities to score goals.

“We’ve been able to generate chances.”

While New York fell to 6-2-3 with its second straight non-regulation loss, and third loss overall in five games, Jack Capuano was satisfied with how his team performed.

“That’s probably the best overall game we’ve played all year,” said Capuano, whose team did not have star center John Tavares due to what the coach termed “illness.” A team spokesperson sent a group text message to reporters covering the team, announcing Tavares’ unavailability with the addendum “reasoning to be provided postgame.”

When Capuano met with reporters after the game, he said Tavares ”in the last day or so just didn’t look the same to me. When we got here (Saturday) morning, just talking to him, he wasn’t right so we just wanted to make sure he got evaluated. We should know more tonight (or) first thing tomorrow.

“My guess it’s just an illness. That’s what I‘m thinking,” added Capuano, who did not know if Tavares would be available for home games Sunday or Tuesday against Buffalo and New Jersey, respectively.

“I got a quick evaluation and (then I) just wanted to get him out of here to go rest,” Capuano said.

Goaltender Jaroslav Halak made 15 saves, while left winger Anders Lee and center Frans Nielsen scored for New York. Nielsen also tallied in the shootout.

Both teams were credited with seven shots on goal in the first period, but it was the Devils who went into intermission with a 2-0 lead.

Moore’s first as a Devil opened the scoring at 2:51 of the first. The mobile defenseman drove to the left post and was able to stuff a rebound off the stick of right winger Lee Stempniak into a half-empty net.

Farnham increased the lead to 2-0 with his first NHL goal at 14:36. Farnham, whom the Devils picked up on waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 26, ripped a drive from the left faceoff circle that beat Halak cleanly.

“I saw (Halak) sliding,” Farnham said. “I decided to be as quick as possible.”

Both New Jersey’s goals in the first came at even strength. New York used its special teams to get back into the game in the second period.

Lee halved the deficit by jamming a power play goal 1:39 into the second, and Nielsen’s unassisted short-handed goal at 10:28 drew the game even. Nielsen corralled a loose puck in the defensive zone and carried it into New Jersey’s side of the ice. He held off backchecking Palmieri and avoided an attempted stick check from defenseman Eric Gelinas before whipping a shot past Schneider.

“It’s always nice to get a power play goal. And it kind of got us started,” Nielsen said of the power play goal, before analyzing the man down goal. “I thought (Schneider) had it and I just kept skating. I probably should have stopped.”

Following Nielsen’s goal, neither team was able to create sustained attack time in the opposing zone until the 3-on-3 overtime session, when New York and New Jersey traded scoring chances. But the Devils and Islanders could not solve Halak and Schneider, respectively.

NOTES: About two hours before Saturday’s game, the New York Islanders called up RW Taylor Beck from AHL’s Bridgeport under “emergency loan.” New York acquired Beck from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 17 in a six-player deal that sent RW Michael Grabner to the Leafs. Beck, G Jean-Francois Berube and C John were scratches. ... The New Jersey Devils scratched RW Jiri Tlusty and LW Stefan Matteau. ... New York entered the game having won nine of its last 11 games against New Jersey. ... The match was the first of four games this season between the Islanders and Devils. ... New York C Casey Cizikas and New Jersey C Travis Zajac engaged in a standup wrestling match midway through the third period. Both were assessed two minute minors for roughing. ... New York killed all three New Jersey power plays, and have not allowed a power play goal dating back to a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 12. That is a span of 26 power plays over eight games. ... New Jersey was outshot 26-17, and out-attempted 49-33.