Halak, Isles snuff Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- From the outside, it could appear that the New York Islanders have the makings of a goaltending controversy.

But ask the team and they will tell you something significantly different.

“That is a luxury for us,” Islanders center Casey Cizikas said, a few minutes after goaltender Jaroslav Halak made 27 saves to record his third shutout of the season in leading the New York Islanders to a 1-0 win over the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Friday night.

”Both (Halak and backup Thomas Greiss) have come in this year and stood on their heads,“ said Cizikas, who scored New York’s lone goal. For (Halak) to have a bounce back game like this, it shows his confidence in between the pipes.”

Halak sat out New York’s previous two games after allowing six goals in two periods to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Islanders’ 6-3 loss on Feb. 13.

The shutout was the 39th in Halak’s career, and his third in 17 games against the Devils.

“We needed these two points,” said Halak. With the win, the Islanders improved to 31-19-7. New York has won two of three, and three of its last five.

“The game in Carolina wasn’t the greatest by me or anybody, but it happens in hockey. ...I‘m glad we won the game and (I) needed the shutout.”

While the Islanders solidified their hold on third place in the Metropolitan Division, New Jersey’s tenuous playoff hopes took a blow with its second straight regulation loss. The Devils’ 65 points ninth most in the Eastern Conference. The Devils trail Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh by one point for one of the two Eastern Conference Wild Card slots. The Lightning have two games in hand over the Devils, while Pittsburgh has three games in hand.

“They’re all important (games) this time of year,” Devils center Travis Zajac said. “Everyone’s winning around us.”

Goaltender Cory Schneider stopped 23 of 24 shots. But it was one fluky shot that the Devils netminder would want back.

At the end of an evenly played first period, the Islanders enjoyed a 1-0 lead thanks to Cizikas, who literally knocked in his sixth goal of the year 1:59 into the game.

The sequence began with defenseman Nick Leddy leading an up-ice rush before firing a shot that Schneider could not control. The puck ricocheted off of Schneider and, then, Cizikas’ knee before settling in the net behind the New Jersey netminder.

“They drove the net,” Schneider said. “I couldn’t get a bead on it.”

New York held its slim advantage for the remainder of the game.

The best extended chance either team had to score came late in the second period as the Islanders were awarded a five-minute power play after New Jersey right winger Jordin Tootoo was assessed a major and game misconduct for cross-checking New York defenseman Johnny Boychuk. Boychuk went headfirst into the end boards and, after laying prone on the ice, made his way to the visiting dressing room. Boychuk returned to the game prior to the start of the third period.

“I felt a stinger down my shoulder. It’s basically a nothing play so it was just frustrating,” Boychuk said. “It was a concern when you get a stinger and you just came back from a shoulder injury. It’s kind of scary but luckily I‘m okay and just a little stiff.”

New York only generated one shot on the five-minute man advantage. The Islanders finished the game 0-for-3 in nine minutes of power-play time, with two shots. New Jersey did not generate a shot on its only power play.

“It’s unfortunate we lost him,” Devils center Brian Gionta said of Tootoo, who was unavailable for comment following the game. “(But the penalty kill) killed it off.”

But any momentum New Jersey hoped to glean from its penalty kill was snuffed by an Islanders defensive effort which limited the Devils to five third period shots.

“In the end, it’s about winning games,” Devils defenseman Andy Greene said. “You need to score goals to win games.”

New Jersey marginally outshot the Islanders, 27-24, in the tight-checking affair, but New York out-attempted the Devils, 46-45.

“I thought we were going to get one,” Schneider said.

NOTES: New Jersey placed LW Stefan Matteau on the injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 12, with facial fractures. The Devils also announced the activation of D Jon Merrill from the IR. Merrill, 24, missed 12 games with an upper-body injury. ... New Jersey scratched D Eric Gelinas, D Damon Severson and LW Tuomo Ruutu. ... Islanders G Jean-Francois Berube, D Calvin de Haan and RW Steve Bernier were scratched. ... With the NHL trade deadline in 10 days, scouts from Columbus, Dallas, Montreal, Philadelphia and St. Louis were listed on the Prudential Center press box seating list.