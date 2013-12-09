Preview: Islanders at Ducks

Ryan Getzlaf and the Anaheim Ducks are showing no signs of slowing down as they continue to torch the competition. The captain attempts to extend his point streak to 14 games on Monday as the Ducks host the reeling New York Islanders. Getzlaf collected a goal and an assist for the second straight contest on Saturday as Anaheim improved to 5-1-2 in its last eight with a 5-2 triumph over St. Louis.

New York is careening in the other direction after dropping its ninth straight game (0-7-2) with a 3-0 setback to Los Angeles on Saturday. Coach Jack Capuano’s seat continues to get warmer as the team’s last victory (on Nov. 16 over Detroit) becomes a distant memory. “I know what our record is, but it’s not like we’re getting dominated in these games,” Capuano said. General manager Garth Snow told Newsday that the team is “looking at all our options” - but stated that he wouldn’t publicly divulge them.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (8-17-5): A lack of offense continues to be a key issue for New York, which mustered a season-low 16 shots against the Kings. The Islanders are a woeful 2-for-27 on the power play during their losing streak, prompting Capuano to take issue with the team’s effort on its four fruitless opportunities versus Los Angeles. The penalty kill hasn’t been much better, going 22-for-37 during the team’s nine-game road slide.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (20-7-5): After playing 20 of its 32 contests on the road, Anaheim is ready to enjoy a week in California with a three-game homestand. Both Getzlaf and Corey Perry have made themselves at home regardless of the venue. Getzlaf has scored 10 goals and set up as many during his point streak, while Perry has tallied in four straight contests while riding a six-game point streak (five goals, three assists).

OVERTIME

1. Getzlaf scored and Perry notched two assists as the Ducks won the last meeting between the teams - a 4-2 triumph in Anaheim on Jan. 6, 2012.

2. Offseason acquisition Pierre-Marc Bouchard has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last eight games for the Islanders.

3. Anaheim C Nick Bonino has recorded two goals and six assists in his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Islanders 0