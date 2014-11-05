Preview: Islanders at Ducks

The New York Islanders look to halt their three-game losing streak as they continue their five-game road trip against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. After dropping a 4-3 home decision to Winnipeg on Oct. 28, New York began its trek with losses at Colorado and San Jose, scoring a total of one goal in the setbacks. The Islanders, who were 3-1-0 on the road before the trip, have been idle since falling 3-1 to the Sharks on Saturday.

The Ducks return to Honda Center for a four-game homestand after going 3-1-0 on a four-game trek that concluded Sunday with a 3-2 triumph at Colorado. Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Cam Fowler scored 1:44 apart in the second period to erase a one-goal deficit and Jason LaBarbera made 16 saves as he was forced to make his Anaheim debut just hours after being recalled from the minors due to injuries to Frederik Andersen and John Gibson. Despite their success, the Ducks scored a total of only six goals during their road trip and have netted fewer than three in four of their last five contests.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (6-5-0): After winning his first three starts as an Islander, Jaroslav Halak has hit the skids. The 29-year-old Slovakian enters Wednesday with a four-game losing streak during which he has surrendered three or more goals three times. Brock Nelson is off to a strong start to his sophomore season, as he has recorded team highs of six tallies and 12 points in 11 games after registering 14 and 26 in 72 contests as a rookie in 2013-14.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (10-3-0): Andersen participated in practice Tuesday but remains questionable with tightness in his leg. “It felt better today than it did this weekend,” the 25-year-old Dane told the team’s web site. “We’ll see how it goes.” LaBarbera’s stay with Anaheim will last a while as the team learned it will be without Gibson approximately six weeks due to the groin injury he suffered during pregame warmups on Sunday.

OVERTIME

1. With Andersen’s status unknown, the Ducks recalled G Igor Bobkov from Norfolk of the American Hockey League.

2. New York has been outscored 12-4 during its losing streak.

3. Anaheim RW Corey Perry, who leads the league with 11 goals, has tallied in seven of his 13 games this season.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Islanders 3