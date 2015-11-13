Preview: Islanders at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks attempt to salvage the finale of their three-game homestand when they face off against the New York Islanders on Friday. Anaheim began the month by sweeping a three-game string at Honda Center but has suffered a pair of 4-3 overtime losses on this homestand, falling to Arizona on Monday and Edmonton two nights later.

The Ducks are riding a six-game point streak (4-0-2) after ending October with a winless five-game road trip (0-4-1). New York is wrapping up a three-game California trip during which it split the first two contests. The Islanders posted a 4-2 victory at San Jose on Tuesday bue dropped a 2-1 decision in Los Angeles two nights later. New York and Anaheim split their two meetings last season as each team registered a 3-2 road victory, with the Islanders’ coming in overtime.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), Prime Ticket, FSN San Diego (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (8-6-3): New York has been struggling offensively of late, scoring fewer than three goals in seven of its last eight games and just one in four of the last six. Brock Nelson netted the lone tally Thursday, giving him four on the season and two in his last 12 contests. The Islanders are 1-3-1 in their last five visits to Anaheim.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (5-7-4): Corey Perry officially has broken out of his early-season slump. The former Hart Trophy winner has scored four goals over his last five contests after beginning the campaign with an 11-game drought. Perry, who notched one assist in his first eight contests, has collected nine points in his last eight games.

OVERTIME

1. New York G Jaroslav Halak has lost three straight games despite allowing a total of seven goals.

2. Anaheim has scored three or more goals in four of its six games in November after accomplishing the feat only twice in 10 contests last month.

3. New York RW Kyle Okposo’s next goal will be the 122nd of his career, which will snap the tie with Duane Sutter for 18th place on the franchise list.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Ducks 1