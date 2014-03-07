Preview: Islanders at Flames

The New York Islanders attempt to bounce back from a disappointing loss when they visit the Calgary Flames on Friday. New York squandered a 2-0 lead in the third period at Edmonton on Thursday before Taylor Hall scored at 2:29 of overtime, sending the Islanders to their first defeat in seven extra sessions on the road this season. New York is 1-0-1 on its four-game road trip, which concludes Monday in Vancouver.

The Flames are seeking their third win in four games after skating to a 4-1 home triumph over Ottawa on Wednesday. Calgary got a glimpse of its future as Markus Granlund scored his first career goal and Joni Ortio made 30 saves en route to his first NHL victory. Youngsters Paul Byron and Joe Colborne also tallied while rookie Sean Monahan notched a pair of assists.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, MSG Plus 2 (New York), RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (24-32-9): Frans Nielsen scored his second short-handed goal of the season Thursday. The 29-year-old Danish center has three short-handed tallies over the last three campaigns after registering a league-leading seven in 2010-11. Rookie Anders Lee tallied against Edmonton, giving him four goals and an assist in five games since being recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (24-31-7): Jiri Hudler made a nifty pass to set up Colborne’s goal late in the second period on Wednesday but left the game after one shift in the third session with an upper-body injury. The veteran center leads the team with 30 assists and 44 points. Defenseman Dennis Wideman missed the entire third period with an upper-body ailment while Matt Stajan was scratched altogether due to personal reasons.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary will retire Joe Nieuwendyk’s No. 25 during a pregame ceremony.

2. The Flames posted a 4-2 victory at New York on Feb. 6 as David Jones snapped a tie with 5:32 remaining in the third period.

3. Monahan’s two-assist performance Wednesday ended a string of six games without setting up a goal.

PREDICTION: Flames 2, Islanders 1