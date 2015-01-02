Preview: Islanders at Flames

After residing in the cellar of the Metropolitan last season, the New York Islanders look to secure sole possession of the division’s penthouse when they continue their season-high seven-game road trip against the Calgary Flames on Friday. New York kicked off the lengthy trek by winning its second straight and improved to 6-1-1 in its last eight contests with a 5-2 victory over Winnipeg on Wednesday. Frans Nielsen scored twice and Ryan Strome recorded a career-high four points (one goal, three assists) as the Islanders were able to hold a third-period lead after failing to do so in each of their previous three games.

“We closed this one out before overtime and it feels good just to regain that confidence if we lost it a little bit,” Strome said of the Islanders, who are even in points with Pittsburgh. Members of the Flames may feel the very same way as the team has answered an eight-game skid (0-7-1) by claiming its last four contests - including three straight to begin its six-game homestand. Joe Colborne scored twice in Calgary’s 4-3 victory over provincial-rival Edmonton on Wednesday and also recorded his first career two-goal performance in a 4-3 win against New York on March 7.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, MSG Plus2 (New York), RSN (Calgary)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (25-11-1): Jaroslav Halak has yielded just 11 goals en route to winning his last six starts, and faces a Flames team that he blanked in his last encounter nearly one year ago. The 29-year-old turned aside all 33 shots he faced to lead St. Louis to a 5-0 victory over Calgary on Jan. 9. Brock Nelson has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last four games but tallied in the last meeting with the Flames.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (21-15-3): Coach Bob Hartley was impressed with the latest never-say-die performance by Calgary, which recorded its eighth victory this season when trailing after two periods. “I think that’s part of our DNA. This is a pretty special group,” Hartley told the Calgary Sun. Rookie Josh Jooris returned from a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury to score 1:08 into overtime versus the Oilers.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary C Sean Monahan has recorded three assists in his last two games overall and scored a goal in both meetings with New York last season.

2. New York D Calvin de Haan has collected a goal and an assist in his last two contests and also tallied in his team’s 4-2 setback to Flames on Feb. 6.

3. The Islanders have gone 2-for-7 on the power play in back-to-back contests after failing on all 13 opportunities with the man advantage in their previous five games.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Islanders 2