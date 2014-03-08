Flames 4, Islanders 3: Joe Colborne scored his second goal of the third period with 4:19 remaining to snap a tie as host Calgary recorded its third win in four games.

Rookie Sean Monahan also tallied during the Flames’ three-goal surge in a 4:12 stretch of the final session. Markus Granlund opened the scoring with a short-handed goal for Calgary, which honored Joe Nieuwendyk by retiring his No. 25 prior to the contest. Nieuwendyk, who won the Calder Trophy in 1988, was a key piece of the puzzle during the Flames’ run to the Stanley Cup the following season.

Kyle Okposo scored his team-leading 26th goal while Colin McDonald and rookie Brock Nelson also tallied for the Islanders, who have squandered 14 of the 24 two-goal leads they’ve had this season.

With the game tied at 3-3, Colborne deflected captain Mark Giordano’s shot from the point past Anders Nilsson (19 saves) and inside the right post.

Okposo gave New York a 2-1 lead by converting a 2-on-1 rush at 6:31 of the second period and Nelson tallied 5 1/2 minutes later as his wrist shot from the right faceoff circle sailed past Joni Ortio (23 saves). Colborne cleaned up a rebound to trim the deficit before Monahan knotted it up by backhanding the puck past Nilsson after a brilliant backhand feed from T.J. Galiardi.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Granlund’s short-handed goal was the ninth this season by Calgary, which is tied with Carolina for the league lead. ... New York LW Josh Bailey picked up his 100th career assist on Nelson’s tally. ... The Islanders, who led all three games of their road trip after two periods, led only two of the previous 30 contests away from home after 40 minutes.