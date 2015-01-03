Tavares torches Flames again in Isles’ win

CALGARY, Alberta -- John Tavares might like to visit the Scotiabank Saddledome more often.

The New York Islanders captain scored twice to lead his squad to a 2-1 victory Friday over the Calgary Flames.

Tavares now has four goals and one assist in only two trips to Calgary during his career.

More importantly, his Islanders (26-11-1) have won three straight games, have collected more victories so far this season than any other NHL squad and are currently tied for tops in the Eastern Conference with 53 points.

“It’s just one game at a time. We’ve done a good job of staying focused in that mindset,” Tavares said. “Each game is a challenge. Every team can compete in this league. It’s such a competitive league now. Everyone can skate and make plays and are challenges, especially on the road. We’ve done a good job of just focusing on the task at hand.”

Hours after being named the NHL’s rookie of the month for December, left winger Johnny Gaudreau had the lone tally Friday for the Flames (21-16-3), who were sloppy as their four-game winning streak came to an end.

“I really believe that the Islanders showed us why they’re having such a great season,” said Flames coach Bob Hartley. “To their credit, they’re probably one of the fastest teams that we’ve played. Their speed is just unbelievable. They come at you. They work hard. They’re well-structured. I would say that’s one of the best teams we’ve played so far this year.”

They have one of the NHL’s best players, too, and Tavares was the star of the show Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The 24-year-old center cashed in on a five-on-three power play for the lone goal in the first period.

Flames forwards Lance Bouma and Matt Stajan were both seated in the penalty box -- Stajan was called for a faceoff violation immediately after Bouma’s tripping infraction -- when right winger Ryan Strome set up Tavares for a one-timer with a cross-ice pass.

“Just nice work by everybody, realizing some fake shots up top getting their guys to creep up a bit, commit to some blocked shots and eventually just opened up the game down low,” Tavares said of the five-on-three strike. “(Strome) has great vision, great hockey IQ and had a great look. It was an easy one.”

After being denied on a breakaway shortly after the second intermission, Tavares scored the eventual game-winner at the 12:16 marker of the final frame, firing a shot through goaltender Jonas Hiller’s five-hole.

“The breakaway, I just fanned on it,” Tavares said. “I wanted to go upstairs and I didn’t get it the way I wanted to. It was a great opportunity there, so it was nice to get the chance to redeem myself.”

Gaudreau would score from the slot to spoil Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak’s shutout bid with 3:25 remaining, but that’s as close as the Flames would get.

Halak and Hiller both made 22 stops.

“I thought we played a pretty solid game,” said Islanders right winger Kyle Okposo, who assisted on both of Tavares’ goals. “A pretty boring hockey game, to be honest with you. But that said, that’s how we want to play on the road.”

While the Islanders capitalized on their power play, the Flames failed on three man-advantage opportunities of their own, including two in the third period.

“We’re not happy about that,” said Flames center Sean Monahan. “Power-plays are a big part of the game, and that’s how you’ve got to win hockey games. When you have that man-advantage, you have to find a way to bury one.”

NOTES: LW Johnny Gaudreau was named the NHL’s rookie of the month for December. The 21-year-old Gaudreau led all rookies with eight goals and 13 points in 14 games last month. According to the NHL, other candidates for the monthly award included Nashville Predators C Filip Forsberg, Winnipeg Jets G Michael Hutchinson, Florida Panthers D Aaron Ekblad, Ottawa Senators LW Mike Hoffman and Chicago Blackhawks G Antti Raanta. ... Flames head coach Bob Hartley told reporters after Friday’s morning skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome that C Mikael Backlund is “very close” to returning to game action. Backlund has been sidelined since late October with an abdominal injury. D Ladislav Smid (upper body) is also out for the Flames ... Islanders RW Michael Grabner missed an eighth straight game Friday due to a lower-body injury ... Next up for the Islanders is Sunday’s road game against the Edmonton Oilers. The Flames will have a lengthy break before Wednesday’s visit from the Detroit Red Wings.