Preview: Islanders at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have collected points in six straight games (5-0-1) and are poised to reach the NHL’s version of .500 for the first time this season should they emerge victorious over the visiting New York Islanders on Saturday. A stingy defense has proven vital for the Flyers, who have yielded just eight goals during the six-game stretch. “We’re not out of the hole yet, and until we’re in a much more secure position, I don’t think we should be feeling too good about ourselves,” goaltender Steve Mason told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Flyers have every reason to feel confident when they face the Islanders, against whom they’ve posted a gaudy 31-4-2 mark since the start of the 2007-08 season. New York’s Thomas Vanek could go a long way toward making a dent in the rivalry. The Austrian scored twice in his return from a five-game absence with an upper-body injury, but the Islanders suffered their seventh setback in nine games with a 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus (New York), TCN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (8-12-3): Special teams continue to torment New York, which failed on six power-play opportunities Friday and is 4-for-49 with the man advantage in its last 13 games. The Islanders also allowed two power-play goals to drop to a league-worst 70.4-percent efficiency. Kevin Poulin has yielded three goals or more in five of his last six games since being pressed into starting duty with veteran Evgeni Nabokov sidelined with a groin injury.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (9-10-2): Although Steve Downie’s second stint with Philadelphia got off to a rocky start, the pesky nine-year veteran has quickly reversed his fortunes. Downie suffered a brutal black eye and concussion during the Flyers’ 7-0 loss to Washington on Nov. 1, but has since collected five assists in as many games upon his return. Downie, who set up a pair of goals in Thursday’s 4-1 win over Buffalo, has also been in better control of his play after being whistled for just one minor penalty in the last five contests.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia C Vincent Lecavalier netted his team-leading eighth goal on Thursday. The 33-year-old has recorded 49 points (26 goals, 23 assists) in 51 career games versus New York.

2. Islanders C Casey Cizikas saw his goal-scoring streak snapped at three, but notched an assist to extend his point stretch to four games.

3. The Flyers have scored with the man advantage in five consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Flyers 2, Islanders 1