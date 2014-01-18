Preview: Islanders at Flyers

The New York Islanders vie for their ninth win in 10 road games on Saturday, when they conclude a six-game trek with the opener of a home-and-home series with the rival Philadelphia Flyers. Recent history hasn’t been kind to New York when facing Philadelphia, with the latter winning both meetings this season and holding a 32-4-2 edge in the last 38 games overall. The Islanders will host the Flyers on Monday before facing the Metropolitan Division-rival New York Rangers (three times), Pittsburgh and Washington during a seven-game stretch.

“We gotta start winning some games in our division, so this is our opportunity now and we’re playing much better hockey,” New York captain John Tavares said. While the Islanders posted their eighth win in 10 outings with a 2-1 shootout victory over Tampa Bay on Thursday, Philadelphia suffered its third setback in four contests (1-2-1) with a 4-3 shootout loss to Nashville. The Flyers have dropped two straight at Wells Fargo Center after winning their previous 10 contests at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), TCN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (19-23-7): With Evgeni Nabokov sidelined by a quadriceps strain, Kevin Poulin has stepped to the plate by winning six of his last seven outings and recording a 2.23 goals-against average. Poulin made 29 saves on Thursday and did not allow a goal in the bonus format. “This is an opportunity for Kevin, and hopefully he’ll keep playing the way he’s been playing for us,” coach Jack Capuano said.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (24-19-5): Wayne Simmonds scored a goal and set up two others on Thursday to continue his torrid stretch (11 goals, nine assists in 15 games). Brayden Schenn, who joined Simmonds in the deal with Los Angeles for former captain Mike Richards, has recorded six goals in his last 10 contests while Scott Hartnell has 15 points in as many contests. “A lot of it is chemistry between the three of them,” coach Craig Berube told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I think it took some time, but they have got it now.”

OVERTIME

1. New York LW Thomas Vanek has scored in two straight contests overall while recording 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 31 career games versus Philadelphia.

2. Flyers G Steve Mason yielded just two goals in both victories over the Islanders this season.

3. Islanders C Frans Nielsen has collected a point in five of his last six games.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Flyers 2