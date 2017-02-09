Preview: Islanders at Flyers

Their recent inability to score has left the Philadelphia Flyers clinging to a one-point lead for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia attempts to increase that advantage and dent the scoreboard for the first time in three contests as it continues its five-game homestand Thursday against the New York Islanders.

The Flyers are just ahead of Boston for the last playoff berth in the East but failed to score in losses to Los Angeles and St. Louis after beginning their string of home games with a 3-1 victory over Montreal last Thursday. New York is also breathing down Philadelphia's neck as it is only three points back following Monday's 6-5 overtime win at home over Toronto. Brock Nelson completed a three-point performance at 2:42 of the extra session with his second goal of the game as the Islanders improved to 6-1-2 since Doug Weight took over behind the bench for the fired Jack Capuano on an interim basis. Josh Bailey has recorded six points over his last three games, scoring a goal in each of those contests and five of his last six.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, TCN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (23-18-10): Bailey's current surge raised his season total to 38 points - five behind team leader John Tavares. The captain has been kept off the scoresheet in two straight contests following a 10-game stretch during which he registered nine goals and seven assists. Former Flyer Dennis Seidenberg has notched an assist in each of his last two games and is three shy of 200 for his career.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (26-21-7): Rookie Travis Konecny will be sidelined 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury he suffered in Monday's loss to St. Louis. The 19-year-old forward is tied for fifth on the team with 22 points and has recorded three of his seven goals on the power play. Philadelphia allowed fewer than three goals in six of its last seven games but has scored fewer than three in seven of nine contests.

OVERTIME

1. Islanders RW Ryan Strome has recorded two goals and four assists during his four-game point streak.

2. Philadelphia RW Jakub Voracek leads the team with 45 points but has recorded just one assist over his last five contests.

3. New York RW Cal Clutterbuck's next goal will be the 100th of his career while D Nick Leddy is two points shy of 200.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Islanders 2