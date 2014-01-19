Flyers come from behind to beat Islanders

PHILADELPHIA -- The Comeback Kids rallied again.

Left winger Michael Raffl scored the tiebreaking goal after linemate Jakub Voracek tied it, helping the Philadelphia Flyers overcome another third-period deficit to beat the New York Islanders 6-4 on Saturday night.

Defenseman Andrej Meszaros had two goals and right wingers Andy Hall and Matt Read also scored for Philadelphia (25-19-5). The Flyers tied a franchise record with their ninth comeback win of the season.

“We came back, but it can’t happen every game like that,” Voracek said. “It takes a lot of energy and a little bit of luck to come back like that against good teams.”

Centers John Tavares and Brock Nelson, right winger Cal Clutterbuck and defenseman Brian Strait had goals for the Islanders (19-24-7).

“The only good thing is we have them again in a couple of days in our own barn,” Islanders defenseman Andrew MacDonald said about playing Philadelphia on Monday. “It’s time to rebound. This is a huge stretch for us. We dug ourselves a big hole earlier in the season, and we’ve been playing well as of late, but there’s no room for games like this.”

Voracek scored the tying goal 7:14 into the third period, blasting a one-timer off a pretty pass from center Claude Giroux past goaltender Kevin Poulin.

Giroux set up Raffl’s go-ahead goal with 4:15 left, dropping a pass to the rookie, who ripped it into the top corner.

“I tried to bury that one as hard as I could and I‘m happy it went in,” Raffl said.

After the Flyers scored three straight goals to overcome a 2-0 lead, the Islanders reclaimed the lead with two in a row.

Nelson tipped defenseman Calvin de Haan’ slap shot through a screen to tie it at 3 in the second period. Then Strait scored 2:55 later on a slap shot that sailed by goalie Steve Mason’s stick.

“We got away from the way we were playing in the first two periods,” Tavares said. “We played on our heels and they’re going to come at you, they’ve got a lot of skill and it’s a tough place to play in. You’ve got to play a full 60 minutes against these guys.”

Mason was replaced by goaltender Ray Emery after allowing four goals on 24 shots. Emery faced only five shots and stopped them all.

Trailing 2-0 in the first period, the Flyers tied it at 2 when Meszaros did his best Bobby Orr impersonation. Meszaros scored on a bad-angle shot from the left side that trickled between Poulin’s legs.

He showed his skills on the next one, though. Meszaros deked a defenseman by faking a shot, skating past him and firing a top-shelf shot past Poulin for his third goal in the past two games and fourth of the year. It was Meszaros’ first two-goal game since 2011.

Meszaros was a healthy scratch 20 times in the first half of the year, but has become a scoring machine lately. He has three goals and eight assists in the last 10 games.

“It’s great for the confidence but more importantly it’s good for the team,” Meszaros said. “We were down 2-0 and we were able to battle back and tie it up.”

Hall gave the Flyers a 3-2 lead on a redirection early in the second period. He got the blade of his stick on defenseman Mark Streit’s slap shot and it soared by Poulin.

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead on Tavares’ ninth goal in 10 games. They made it 2-0 when Clutterbuck scored a short-handed goal after a turnover by Voracek.

“The first two periods were inexcusable,” Flyers coach Craig Berube said.

NOTES: Flyers G Steve Mason signed a three-year contract extension reportedly worth $12.3 million. “He’s a good goalie and we believe he’s going to get better,” general manager Paul Holmgren said. “That’s why we did what we did.” ... The Islanders concluded a six-game road tip and started a stretch playing seven of nine against rivals in the Metropolitan Division. ... The teams conclude their four-game season series on Monday at Nassau Coliseum. ... Flyers C Zac Rinaldo (ankle) remains out. ... Islanders G Evgeni Nabokov missed his sixth straight game because of a lower-body injury and D Travis Hamonic (upper body) remains out of the lineup.