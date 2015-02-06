Clutterbuck comes up big as Isles top Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- Given a chance to show off his shooting skills, New York Islanders right winger Cal Clutterbuck did not disappoint.

Clutterbuck scored the tying goal in regulation and the decisive goal in a seven-round shootout to lift New York to a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

“He’s got a tremendous shot, probably one of the best shots in the league,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “He’s underrated, he’s got a quick snapshot and at that point in time we just went with the guys that who are put in that situation. But at some point we knew we were going to use him.”

Center Mikhail Grabovski also scored in regulation and goaltender Jaroslav Halak made 16 saves and stopped six more in the shootout to help the Islanders (34-17-1) snap a three-game losing streak.

Defenseman Nick Schultz and center Chris VandeVelde scored for the Flyers (22-22-9).

Islanders center Frans Nielsen opened the shootout by scoring on a backhander, but left winger Josh Bailey and centers John Tavares, Ryan Strome, Brock Nelson and Grabovski couldn’t get another past goalie Steve Mason until Clutterbuck ripped one just underneath the crossbar.

Halak stopped right winger Jakub Voracek and poked the puck away from center Claude Giroux, but right winger Wayne Simmonds scored to keep it going. Centers Brayden Schenn and Vincent Lecavalier missed on their chances to win it for Philadelphia and center Sean Couturier couldn’t tie it.

Couturier also was stoned on a breakaway in the final minute of overtime.

“We left the extra point out there,” Mason said. “I think just overall we have to have a much stronger effort. I don’t think we should be happy about that game.”

Trailing 2-0 in the second period, the Islanders scored two goals 1:59 apart to tie it late in the period.

“There’s no panic in this team,” Capuano said. “This is a different team than we’ve had in the past. They’re a confident group, they are more mature now, we have some good leaders in the room, and they hold each other accountable.”

First, Grabovski lifted a bouncing puck over Mason’s shoulder for his eighth goal of the season. Then Clutterbuck swatted in a rebound off Nelson’s shot to tie it.

“We controlled most of that second period and even had a pretty good start to the game,” Tavares said. “We just stuck with it and got a big goal there that got us back in it. The second one was a bonus one going into the second intermission.”

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead in the first period on Schultz’s second goal. Lecavalier picked up a loose pick after a turnover by Bailey near the blue line, skated in and centered a pass to Schultz from behind the net. Schultz buried a top-shelf shot into the right corner for his second goal in three games after going 125 without one.

Philadelphia made it 2-0 on VandeVelde’s goal in the second period. VandeVelde and left winger Pierre-Edouard Bellemare broke in two-on-one against defenseman Brian Strait. VandeVelde kept the puck and wristed a shot from the right circle into the top corner for his eighth goal and sixth in the last 10 games.

The Flyers had won four in a row as they desperately try to stay in the playoff race.

“When you have a 2-0 lead, we need to pick our game up and we didn’t in my opinion,” Flyers coach Craig Berube said. “We didn’t execute with the puck good enough and that’s the biggest thing for me.”

NOTES: The Flyers got two players back from injuries. D Nicklas Grossmann returned after missing 10 games with a shoulder injury. C Scott Laughton was available after sitting out seven games with a concussion. ... The teams met for the first time in Philadelphia after playing twice in Long Island, N.Y. The Islanders won both games: 1-0 in a shootout and 7-4. ... Islanders RW Kyle Okposo, the team’s second-leading scorer, is expected to miss six to eight weeks with an upper-body injury. ... Islanders D Brian Strait was back in the lineup in place of D Lubomir Visnovsky. Strait was a healthy scratch the previous two games.