Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes

After snapping a five-game losing streak in dramatic fashion, the Carolina Hurricanes will look to carry over the momentum against an opponent they have dominated in the past few seasons. The Hurricanes host the New York Islanders on Thursday night, having won the last four matchups between the teams - including a 4-3 road victory on Oct. 19 that preceded the five-game skid. Carolina has scored at least four goals in each of the last four meetings with the Islanders.

New York got off to a bumpy start in the opener of a four-game road trip, surrendering four power-play goals in a 6-2 defeat to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. “Our special teams weren’t very good. Our PK (penalty kill) has to be better,” Islanders captain John Tavares said after his team went 0-for-5 with the man advantage. The Islanders have yielded at least four goals in five of their last eight contests and rank 27th in the league with an average of 3.20 allowed per game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus2 (New York), SportSouth (Carolina)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (6-6-3): Left wing Kyle Okposo continued his recent scoring tear with a goal and an assist in the loss to Washington, giving him seven points in his last three games and 15 in his last nine. “It’s no secret he had a good finish to the year last year and he really built off it,” Tavares said. “It’s really good to see him doing what he’s doing. It makes our team so much better and more dangerous.” Tavares has scored a goal in three straight games and has at least one point in 13 of his last 14.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (5-7-3): Carolina has managed only seven goals in its last six games, a drought that has coincided with an injury to center Jeff Skinner. The former Calder Trophy winner is tied for the team lead in scoring despite missing the past five games with an upper-body injury. Veteran Manny Malhotra, who signed with the team on Oct. 31 and is attempting to come back from a serious eye injury, scoring the game-winner in overtime Tuesday - his first goal since March 26, 2012, with Vancouver.

OVERTIME

1. The Hurricanes own a 21-6-5 mark against the Islanders since the start of the 2005-06 season.

2. The Islanders have failed to score on 18 power-play chances over the past five games.

3. Hurricanes captain Eric Staal has 21 goals in 35 games against New York.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Hurricanes 3