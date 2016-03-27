Islanders 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- New York Islanders right winger Cal Clutterbuck scored with 13.8 seconds remaining in overtime to produce a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night at PNC Arena.

Clutterbuck also scored 30 seconds into the third period to force a tie, but there was no other scoring in regulation. His winning goal came by deflecting the puck past Carolina goalie Eddie Lack.

Kyle Okposo and Nikolay Kulemin scored in the first period for the Islanders (40-25-9), who had won only one of their previous six games.

Victor Rask, Jeff Skinner and Jay McClement had second-period goals for Carolina (32-28-15).

The Hurricanes were trying to win consecutive games for only the second time in more than a month. They’ve won only once in a seven-game stretch.

Islanders goalie Jean-Francois Berube stopped 33 shots.

Lack, who made consecutive starts for the third time this month, had 27 saves for Carolina.

The Hurricanes scored three goals in barely more than eight minutes to begin the second period to wipe out a two-goal deficit and grab a 3-2 lead after two periods.

A 19-7 advantage in shots in the middle period proved to alter the tone of the game after the Islanders started strong.

Rask struck just 59 seconds into the second period for his second goal in as many games.

Chris Terry’s assist on Rask’s goal gave him a career-best five-game points streak.

Then Skinner’s goal came on a four-on-four situation just before the Hurricanes would have gone on an abbreviated power play. That was the team-leading 26th goal of the season for Skinner.

McClement put the Hurricanes ahead with only his third goal of the season.

Okposo scored 1:35 in the game as the Islanders seemed intent to put a miserable third period on Friday night at Tampa Bay clearly behind them. His goal came with a 360-move as he appeared surrounded between Carolina players.

Okposo continued a solid month of March with his sixth goal, accounting for nearly one-third of his season total of 21.

Then Kulemin converted off a breakaway later in the period on an unassisted goal. It was his second game in a row with a goal.

NOTES: The Islanders gave up a season-high goal total a night earlier in a 7-4 loss at Tampa Bay, surrendering four goals in the third period. ... This was the first home game for Hurricanes D Justin Faulk, the team’s only All-Star, since Feb. 23 because of a lower-body injury. ... Carolina LW Phillip DiGiuseppe sat out because of an undisclosed upper-body injury sustained Thursday night at Columbus. ... C Patrick Brown played in his first NHL game this season after appearing in seven games with the Hurricanes last season. ... The Islanders mixed up their lineup, with D Brian Strait used and D Ryan Pulock sitting out. ... The Islanders’ next game is a rematch with Carolina on Tuesday night, but the Hurricanes have a home game against New Jersey on Sunday before going to New York.