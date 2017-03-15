Islanders beat Hurricanes on Tavares' overtime goal

RALEIGH, N.C. -- John Tavares scored 34 seconds into overtime and the New York Islanders produced a solid bounce-back result by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Tuesday night at PNC Arena.

Joshua Ho-Sang and Jason Chimera scored in a brief span of the second period for the Islanders, who lost to the same opponent by an 8-4 score a night earlier in New York.

It was the team-leading 26th goal for Tavares.

The Islanders also avoided their first three-game losing streak since mid-December by improving their overtime record to 6-11 this season.

Joakim Nordstrom and Elias Lindholm scored for the Hurricanes, who have points in four consecutive games.

Islanders goalie Tommy Greiss, who was used in relief in Monday night's loss, made 30 saves. He stopped a breakaway chance from Carolina's Jeff Skinner in the third period.

Cam Ward stopped 31 shots for Carolina.

The Islanders scored twice in the final 25 seconds of the second period to pull even at 2-2.

Ho-Sang notched a goal and Chimera followed by producing his 17th of the season.

Carolina scored twice on its first 10 shots.

Nordstrom's first-period tally gave him goals in consecutive games for the first time this season. A strong forecheck led to the opportunity.

Lindholm scored 40 seconds into the second period on a breakaway.

Ho-Sang was denied by Ward on a first-period breakaway.

NOTES : The Hurricanes outscored the Islanders 22-15 in four meetings this season, but this was the first time New York won. The teams meet again in Raleigh on April 6. ... Islanders LW Andrew Ladd, a former first-round draft pick of the Hurricanes, had a four-game points streak snapped. ... C Lucas Wallmark, who made his NHL debut Monday night, played in his first home game for the Hurricanes on Tuesday, when he notched his first point with a first-period assist. ... The Islanders begin a two-game homestand Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. ... The Hurricanes have two more home games this week, with Thursday night's visit from the Minnesota Wild marking the return of ex-Carolina captain Eric Staal.