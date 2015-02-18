Johnson backstops Islanders past Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Goalie Chad Johnson, playing for the first time in six games, was ready to do his part for the New York Islanders.

“The more I play, the better you’re going to see my game,” Johnson said. “It feels good to play well and get the two points.”

Johnson made a season-high 37 saves as the Islanders defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday night at PNC Arena.

Centers Anders Lee and Brock Nelson and right winger Michael Grabner scored for the Islanders -- with one goal in each period -- before center John Tavares’ empty-net goal came with the 4:19 to play.

The Islanders (38-19-1), who rebounded from a 6-5 loss to the New York Rangers a night earlier to win for the fifth time in their last six games, increased their lead atop the Metropolitan Division.

Carolina left winger Jiri Tlusty broke up Johnson’s shutout bid with a goal with 8:46 remaining. That was the only glitch for Johnson, whose record improved to 7-7-0 this season.

“Just relying on my ability and keeping it simple,” said Johnson, who posted a victory for just the second time since Nov. 21.

Islanders coach Jack Capuano said Johnson was up to the task.

“He’s one of those guys that hasn’t played a lot for us,” he said. “When he was called upon, he made some key saves in some key moments during that hockey game.”

Johnson’s performance helped the Islanders move on after a discouraging result 24 hours earlier. He was busy in doing so.

“He bailed us out a lot and it’s nice to get him a win,” Grabner said.

Goalie Anton Khudobin made 26 saves for the Hurricanes (20-29-7), whose home crowd was particularly sparse with only a few thousand fans in attendance the night after a wintry storm passed through.

Carolina coach Bill Peters, whose team dropped three of its last four games, said despite the Hurricanes’ sluggish beginning that there was enough pressure on Johnson.

“I thought we were to the net for the most part,” Peters said. “They protected the house and did a good job collapsing.”

Lee scored on a first-period power play, responding to his own rebound and sending the puck between Khudobin’s legs. It was Lee’s sixth goal this month, giving the rookie 19 goals this season.

That was a discouraging sequence for the Hurricanes, who had killed 51 of their previous 53 penalties. New York’s goal came 25 seconds into the power play.

“We lost the specialty battle,” Peters said.

It capped a strong latter part of the first period for the Islanders, who held a 14-7 edge in shots on goal through 20 minutes.

The second period was a reversal in terms of shots, with the Hurricanes holding an 18-8 advantage. Carolina, though, failed to find the net.

New York’s second goal came with 13:02 left in the second period as Islanders right winger Colin McDonald and Hurricanes defenseman Tim Gleason jostled at the side of the net. Nelson fired a shot from the right side, and McDonald was rewarded as well because he was credited with the second assist.

“They make you pay,” Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk said. “They were the quicker team and made us pay for our mistakes. ... They’re at the top or near the top of the standings for a reason.”

Grabner, on the ice following a five-game absence on injured reserve, showed a burst of speed to score with 12:51 remaining.

“It’s nice to get back and get the (team) points,” Grabner said. “I started to get more comfortable.”

Grabner’s return helped ease the impact of the Islanders playing without Casey Cizikas, who sat out with a lower-body injury.

Earlier in the game, Tavares was denied in the first period when he collected a turnover and skated in on Khudobin, who reacted to make a save.

Tavares, though, logged an assist on New York’s first goal and picked up his 28th goal of the season in the waning minutes. That gives him 29 career points in 21 meetings with Carolina.

NOTES: Both teams played Monday night, then traveled to Raleigh despite concerns about severe weather. ... The teams hadn’t met since the Islanders swept a home-and-home set to begin the season. ... Islanders RW Michael Grabner was activated from injured reserve and played for the first time after a five-game absence. ... G Cam Ward was the backup for the Hurricanes despite picking up the victory with 30 saves a night earlier at Ottawa. ... D John-Michael Liles was back in the Carolina lineup after sitting out Monday night. ... The Islanders are home Thursday night against Nashville. ... The Hurricanes are off until Friday night’s home game against Toronto.