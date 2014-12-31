Preview: Islanders at Jets

Despite having a difficult time maintaining a third-period lead, the New York Islanders have recorded at least a point in six of their last seven contests (5-1-1) to gain a share of first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders look to continue their winning ways when they open a season-high seven-game road trip against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. New York squandered a three-goal advantage in the third period for the second straight game but posted a 4-3 triumph over Washington on Monday as defenseman Johnny Boychuk scored 2:52 into overtime.

Boychuk also came up big with two assists in the Islanders’ first meeting with Winnipeg, but the Jets skated away with a 4-3 victory at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 28. Bryan Little notched three assists in that contest and also set up one of two power-play goals by Winnipeg in its 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Monday. Little has collected two goals and three assists on his four-game point streak for the Jets, who are 4-1-1 in their last six contests.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (24-11-1): Captain John Tavares notched an assist versus the Capitals to extend his point streak to four games, during which he has scored three goals and set up two others. Tavares also tallied in the first meeting with Winnipeg and has recorded 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 17 career contests against the Jets. Brock Nelson collected a goal and an assist versus Winnipeg two months ago but has been held off the scoresheet in six of his last eight games.

ABOUT THE JETS (19-11-7): Captain Andrew Ladd tallied twice in the first meeting with New York and had a goal and three assists in his previous two games before being held off the scoresheet versus Minnesota on Monday. Mathieu Perreault also tallied against the Wild, marking the sixth of his nine goals this season to be scored at MTS Centre. Michael Hutchinson has started the team’s last three games but has yet to face the Islanders in his brief career.

OVERTIME

1. New York G Jaroslav Halak won his fifth straight start by making 23 saves against Washington but fell to 5-3-0 in his career versus the current Jets franchise after yielding four goals in the first meeting.

2. Winnipeg’s Dustin Byfuglien missed Tuesday’s practice, but coach Paul Maurice confirmed to reporters that the converted defenseman is expected to play versus the Islanders.

3. New York has killed off all 13 short-handed situations in its last five games.

PREDICTION: Islanders 5, Jets 2