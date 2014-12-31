Islanders 5, Jets 2: Frans Nielsen scored two goals and set up another and Ryan Strome had a career-high four-point performance as New York won the opener of its season-high seven-game road trip.

Strome collected a goal and three assists and Anders Lee had one of each for the Islanders, who improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games and 5-0-1 in their last six trips to Winnipeg. Josh Bailey added an empty-net tally and Jaroslav Halak finished with 21 saves to win his sixth straight start.

Captain Andrew Ladd scored twice to match his output from the Jets’ 4-3 victory at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 28. Bryan Little had an assist to extend his point streak to five games and Ondrej Pavelec turned aside 28 shots for Winnipeg, which has dropped two in a row after posting a 4-0-1 mark in its previous five.

New York benefited from a pair of fortunate bounces to claim a 2-0 lead in the first period. Jets defenseman Adam Pardy’s bid to clear the puck caromed off Strome before going into the net to open the scoring 10:04 into the contest and Boychuk shattered his stick on a slap shot but still had enough mustard on it to set up Nielsen’s tap-in goal with a 5-on-3 advantage over eight minutes later.

Ladd converted a give-and-go with Blake Wheeler to trim the deficit 4:41 into the second period before Nielsen stole the puck from Chris Thorburn and deposited a pass from Strome into the net at 15:27. Ladd answered with a one-timer 47 seconds into the third, but Strome’s shot caromed off two Jets and found Lee to give New York a 4-2 lead with 8:25 remaining in the period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New York improved to 8-0-1 in its last nine games played on New Year’s Eve. ... Islanders captain John Tavares and RW Kyle Okposo saw their respective four-game point streaks come to an end. ... Little won 13-of-20 faceoffs.