Strome’s four points propel Islanders past Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Ryan Strome is evolving into the kind of impact player the New York Islanders hoped he’d be when they picked him early in the 2011 NHL entry draft.

Strome grabbed the spotlight with a four-point performance -- the most productive outing of his young career --- to spark the Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in a late-afternoon game on New Year’s Eve.

The 21-year-old center from Mississauga, Ontario, fired in his seventh goal of the season and added three assists for the Islanders (25-11-1). Linemate Frans Nielsen chipped in his seventh and eighth goals of the year, and Anders Lee delivered his ninth.

Islanders left winger Josh Bailey scored an empty-netter, his sixth goal of the year, with time winding down.

Strome, a first-round pick (fifth overall), has seven goals and 20 assists in 37 games this season and is gaining star power on a club that already includes center John Tavares, right winger Kyle Okposo and center Brock Nelson.

“It’s not every night you get four points,” Strome said. “Obviously, I don’t like to judge the game based on the points, but it’s definitely good to contribute. Obviously, I think our line had a pretty good game ... it’s always good to help out.”

New York is now 6-1-1 in its last eight games and is sizzling as it starts to focus on the second of a seven-game road trip Friday in Calgary against the Flames.

Left winger Andrew Ladd notched his 13th and 14th goals of the year for the Jets (19-12-7), his second coming early in the third period to pull his club within a goal.

Winnipeg has now lost two straight in regulation time, the first time that has happened in more than a month. The team lost 3-2 to the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec made 28 saves and Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak stopped 21 shots.

Strome split the 2013-14 campaign, his first full season as a pro, between the Islanders and the club’s American Hockey League affiliate in Bridgeport.

He said he’s beginning to feel like he’s fitting in.

“At the beginning, I had some trouble finding my spot in training camp. The coaches kind of threw me a bone and I thought I played well enough to stick around,” he said. “I‘m just trying to take the ball and run with it. We have such a talented group that I just try and contribute whenever I can.”

The Islanders opened the scoring with an ugly goal at 10:04 when the puck hit the end boards on a Nick Leddy point shot, bounced high in the air and into the crease and was knocked in by Strome. The play was reviewed to gauge whether or not Strome booted the puck in but was ruled a goal.

Islanders coach Jack Capuano said Strome has taken the words of the coaching staff to heart -- play responsibly and show some grit without the puck.

”Ryan’s a skill guy, but a lot of skill guys don’t perform well in the NHL,“ Capuano said. ”It takes a little bit of time because they don’t want to play without the puck. His game away from the puck has picked up. He had to get to the interior. He had to get to those tough, greasy areas if he wanted to perform because a lot of his points in the American League were outside.

“He understands the second time around what he has to do and it’s a credit to him because he’s worked at it. He’s going to have more success if he continues to work on those things.”

The Islanders led 2-0 and 3-1 at the period breaks.

Ladd re-energized the Jets with his second goal of the game just 47 seconds into the third period when Halak got some but not enough of his quick wrist shot from the slot. But that’s as close as the hosts came.

”You don’t want to become complacent,“ Ladd said. ”For me, it stings and you still have a tough feeling in this room, but at the same time we’re in the mix of a pretty big battle here to keep going and find a way to get points.

“Come to the rink with a lower bottom lip that’s hanging down isn’t going to help, so we’ve got to come back with some energy in practice and really just focus on trying to get better that day.”

Lee’s goal over Pavelec’s shoulder coming off a scramble in front with less than nine minutes left in the third period provided some insurance.

“You get rewarded when you work hard and create those opportunities, and tonight that’s what happened,” Lee said. “We play a loose, confident game on the road. We just grind it out together and play a simple game. We have to do that on the road.”

NOTES: So far, it has been a season to forget for Jets LW Evander Kane. He was injured early in the first period of the season opener in Phoenix and missed the next nine games. Upon his return, he scored just four goals in 19 games before being slapped with a two-game suspension for a dangerous hit. He resumed playing Dec. 13 and collected five points in six games but then took a wicked shot off the foot last week and is back on the injured list for another six weeks. ... The Islanders haven’t had much difficulty playing in Winnipeg since the Jets returned to the NHL in 2011. New York was 4-0-1 in five previous stops at the MTS Centre before the New Year’s Eve clash. ... Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff was a first-round pick (16th overall) of the Islanders in the 1988 NHL entry draft. He played five seasons in the minors, but his career was cut short by a knee injury. He never played a game in the NHL. ... Winnipeg G Michael Hutchinson had the afternoon off but still leads all NHL puck-stoppers with a .937 save percentage in 15 appearances this season. ... Islanders RW Michael Grabner missed a return to his old stomping grounds after sitting out his seventh game with a lower-body injury. He starred with Winnipeg’s former pro franchise, the Manitoba Moose, collecting 120 points (68 goals, 52 assists) in 180 American Hockey League games from 2006 to 2010.