Preview: Islanders at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have picked up a point in 13 of their last 14 games and look to continue the momentum when they host the reeling New York Islanders on Saturday. The Kings have been idle for three days since pulling off an impressive back-to-back, edging the St. Louis Blues on Monday before prevailing in a shootout in Anaheim 24 hours later. Los Angeles is 7-1-1 with a tie in its last 10 against the Islanders and hasn’t lost at home to New York since February 2003.

In the midst of an eight-game losing streak (0-6-2) with four more Western Conference heavyweights upcoming in the next six days during their five-game road trip, the Islanders are on the verge of a complete collapse. Thursday’s 5-1 drubbing in St. Louis was the eighth consecutive defeat away from home for New York, which hasn’t won on the road since beating Ottawa on Nov. 1. “It’s tough what we’re going through,” captain John Tavares said. “The only thing that is going to get us out of it is better execution.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (8-16-5): The wheels have come off for New York, which has accumulated only two victories in its last 15 games (2-11-2) to plummet to the bottom of the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders entered the weekend having surrendered 101 goals (second only to Edmonton) and have scored more than two just once during the eight-game slide. “We all know in the locker room that we have to step it up,” goaltender Anders Nilsson said. “Everybody has got to look in the mirror and see what you can do better.”

ABOUT THE KINGS (18-7-4): Goaltender Martin Jones had an NHL debut to remember, not only earning the victory but stopping all nine shots in a marathon shootout in the win over Anaheim. “He’s a great goaltender,” center Jarret Stoll said. “Whether it was on the penalty kill or in the shootout, he was reading guys, reading their shots very well. He passed the test with flying colors.” Ben Scrivens likely will be back in net Saturday for Los Angeles, which is mired in a skid of its own as it has failed to convert on its last 25 power-play chances.

OVERTIME

1. The Kings scored three third-period goals to win at New York on Nov. 14.

2. The Islanders own the NHL’s worst penalty kill (70 percent) and have surrendered a league-high 27 goals while short-handed.

3. Kings C Jeff Carter torched the Islanders as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers and has 19 goals and 23 assists in 39 games against them.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Islanders 2