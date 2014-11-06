Preview: Islanders at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings return home from a lengthy road trip to face the New York Islanders on Thursday. Los Angeles went 0-3-1 over the first four games of its trek before salvaging the finale with a 3-1 triumph at Dallas on Tuesday. The Kings struggled offensively on the trip, scoring two goals on three occasions while also getting shut out at Pittsburgh.

New York improved to 1-2-0 on its five-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime triumph in Anaheim on Wednesday. Captain John Tavares capped his two-goal performance with a power-play tally 2:18 into the extra session and Kyle Okposo added a goal and an assist as the Islanders halted their three-game losing streak. New York went 2-for-3 on the power play against the Ducks after failing on nine opportunities over the first two games of its trek.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (7-5-0): New York is hoping Wednesday’s effort was a breakout one for Tavares. The 24-year-old recorded just one goal in his previous five games and three points in seven contests prior to his first-multi-goal outing of the campaign. Okposo has tallied in two straight games and notched at least one point in six of his last seven contests and 10 of 12 on the season.

ABOUT THE KINGS (7-4-2): Los Angeles undoubtedly will be glad to return to the comfort of Staples Center, where they haven’t lost since the season opener. After dropping a 4-0 decision to San Jose on Oct. 8, the Kings swept a six-game homestand, allowing more than one goal once while outscoring the opposition by a 19-5 margin. Mike Richards, who has struggled offensively for more than a season, is riding a three-game point streak and has landed on the scoresheet in four of his last five contests.

OVERTIME

1. Islanders C Brock Nelson has registered 13 points in 12 contests this season.

2. Los Angeles RW Justin Williams is expected to miss Thursday’s game due to a cut suffered two nights earlier in Dallas that required stitches on his eyelid after he was high-sticked by Dallas’ Brenden Dillon.

3. New York G Chad Johnson is likely to make his fifth start of the campaign and second of the road trip on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Islanders 2