Islanders snap 10-year drought in L.A., top Kings

LOS ANGELES -- The New York Islanders ended a 10-year drought in Los Angeles with one of their top performances of the season.

Center Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo scored in a shootout, lifting the Islanders to a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night at Staples Center.

“I think it’s one of the best games we’ve played all year,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “We managed the puck, we executed on every aspect of the game. I thought our penalty kill was really good tonight. Your goaltender has got to be your best penalty killer and I thought Chad (Johnson) made some big saves.”

Johnson stopped 28 shots and also stuffed both attempts by Kings centers Anze Kopitar and Jeff Carter in the shootout. Okposo scored on New York’s initial shootout attempt before Nielsen delivered.

The Kings (7-4-3), who were coming off a 1-3-1 road trip, had their six-game winning streak at home snapped. They hadn’t lost since on home ice since the San Jose Sharks beat them 4-0 in the opener on Oct. 8.

Related Coverage Preview: Islanders at Kings

“I thought we were good in spurts tonight,” Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin said. “We had some penalties and stuff we have to clean up, but I thought we did a pretty good job. We just have to put that effort in for a full 60 (minutes).”

The Islanders (8-5-0) ended their winless ways in L.A., winning for the first time here since Feb. 15, 2003. The Islanders, who earned a 3-2 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night, won their second in a row after snapping a three-game losing streak.

“I’ve said it all year we’re not the same team,” Okposo said. “We went on a three-game skid and everyone wanted to hit the panic button, but in here we didn’t because we know what kind of team we have, and we’re a good hockey club.”

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick recorded 25 saves, including a game-saving blast by defenseman Lubomir in the opening minute of the extra period, but couldn’t prevent the Islanders from prevailing.

“I think we had a really good first period and the last seven or eight minutes we weren’t as sharp as we had to be,” Los Angeles coach Darryl Sutter said. “We regouped going into the third (period) and we had a good one. We had good looks, but we missed the net two or three times.”

Left winger Dwight King put the Kings on top, getting a stick on center Mike Richards’ shot and misdirecting it past Johnson for his second goal this season and a 1-0 lead at 3:49 of the first period. For Richards, the assist extended his points’ streak to four games.

But that was the only blemish against Johnson.

“I think we are mature enough now as a group to get some goals and be right back in the game,” Johnson said. “It was definitely good to see us rebound after the lucky goal.”

Said Capuano, “They’re the type of team that it’s a fluky goal, but it’s a great goal for me because they get bodies and they just throw pucks to the net. You have to learn from that, and we responded.”

The Islanders did so late in the first, tying the score as center Brock Nelson fielded a pass from center John Tavares and squeezed a wrist shot by Quick for a power-play goal with 3:28 remaining in the period. It was Nelson seventh goal of the season.

Despite outshooting New York 11-3 in the third period, Los Angeles couldn’t take advantage of it.

Los Angeles is 6-0-2 when scoring the first goal.

NOTES: Kings RW Justin Williams missed the contest with blurred vision in his right eye, an injury he suffered Tuesday by taking a stick near the eye from Dallas D Brendan Dillon. Williams missed his first game in three years, ending a string of 225 consecutive outings, the longest on the club. He hadn’t missed a game since Oct. 7, 2011. ... The two teams won’t meet again until the Kings visit New York on March 26, 2015. ... The Islanders cap their five-game road trip Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes before returning home to face the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. ... Los Angeles plays the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at Staples Center before visiting the rival Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.