King's late goals lift Kings over Islanders

LOS ANGELES -- Just when the New York Islanders thought they would strike gold in two consecutive California evenings, one of the Los Angeles Kings' foot soldiers dashed their hopes with an uncharacteristic display of offense.

Dwight King scored twice late in the third period as the Kings defeated the Islanders 4-2 on Wednesday.

Los Angeles (11-9-1) won its fourth straight game and fifth straight at home to remain two points behind Pacific Division-leading Edmonton and was the 1600th win in franchise history. The Kings extended their franchise-long home point streak against the Islanders to seven games (6-0-1), having not lost a regulation game in Los Angeles against New York since Feb. 15, 2003.

New York (6-9-4) lost for the fifth time in six games and remains last in the Eastern Conference with 16 points.

King, who entered the game with just two goals in 20 games, was in the right place at the right time to double his season output. Playing alongside Anze Kopitar, the Kings' No. 1 center, King registered his first two-goal game since Jan. 3, 2015, against Nashville.

"(Derek) Forbort's supposed to get it through the net," Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. "Somebody's supposed to get in front of the net. Tic-tac-toe, put your arms in the air."

Forbort said, "I think everyone goes out there and competes. We don't really ever have anyone taking a night off. Everyone gives 100 percent every night. I think that's why we've had success here recently."

New York limited Los Angeles' scoring chances throughout in the hope of sweeping their back-to-back games in Southern California, but a late penalty to Nick Leddy set the stage for King's first goal. Although not credited as a power play goal, King's deflection was the turning point.

"We have to find a way to kill a penalty," Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. "It's frustrating because it's probably one of the best games we have played coming into this building, and you can't get any results. You just have to find a way to kill one at the end."

Islanders captain John Tavares echoed his coach's thoughts and, while the effort was solid against a strong opponent, he knows there is pressure to get wins.

"It's one of the toughest back-to-backs in the league -- just coming in here against a big, strong team," Tavares said. "They do a good job of clearing out in front of their net and trying to close your time and space entering their zone."

The Kings took a 1-0 lead on Alec Martinez's fourth goal of the season, at 15:34 of the first period. Martinez's wrist shot from just inside the blue line beat Jaroslav Halak, who was screened by Trevor Lewis. Jake Muzzin and Kopitar drew assists.

Los Angeles outshot New York 12-7 in the opening period despite having to kill off two penalties.

The pace of the game slowed through the scoreless second period that saw the Islanders outshoot the Kings 7-6.

Anders Lee's second goal of the season tied the game 1-1 at 4:27 of the third period. Lee scored with a no-look backhand off the rebound of Travis Hamonic's shot from the point, with Alan Quine drawing the secondary assist. It was Lee's first goal in 15 games; his other goal was scored Oct. 16 against San Jose.

King scored at 17:07 of the third period to give the Kings a 2-1 lead. King finished off an odd man rush 25 seconds later when he batted Trevor Lewis' initial shot past Halak to make it 3-1.

Muzzin added an empty-net goal, his third goal of the season, at 17:51 of the third period, and Lee scored his second goal of the game at 18:08 to complete the scoring.

Kings goalie Peter Budaj made 22 saves for the win. Halak stopped 24 shots.

NOTES: New York scratched RW Cal Clutterbuck, D Scott Mayfield and G Thomas Greiss. ... The Islanders will spend Thanksgiving on the road, concluding their three-game California trip in San Jose on Friday. They return to Barclays Center on Monday to face the Calgary Flames. ... The Islanders' 4-3 shootout win in Anaheim on Tuesday was the franchise's 70th all-time shootout victory, tying the Pittsburgh Penguins for the NHL record. ... Los Angeles did not dress RW Teddy Purcell and D Tom Gilbert. ... Kings C Anze Kopitar returned to action after a five-game absence caused by a wrist injury. He registered an assist and finished a plus-2. ... Kings G Peter Budaj started his 18 consecutive game in net. Budaj took over the starter's role after Jeff Zatkoff suffered a groin injury during a 6-3 loss to Minnesota on Oct. 20. ... Los Angeles continues a three-game homestand Saturday vs. the Chicago Blackhawks. The Kings are in the midst of a stretch of six out of seven games at home.