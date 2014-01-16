Preview: Islanders at Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning come home for four of the next five games, starting with a visit from the surging New York Islanders on Thursday. The Lightning moved into a tie for first place in the Atlantic Division on points with Boston after winning five games during a stretch in which they played eight contests in eight different cities. The Islanders are coming off a 4-2 loss at Florida on Tuesday, but have battled back within range of the playoff chase by going 7-2-0 in the last nine.

Ben Bishop returned after a four-game absence due to a wrist injury to lift Tampa Bay to a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Goalie Kevin Poulin has started the last four contests in place of injured Evgeni Nabokov for New York, winning three of them. The Lightning will have to contain talented captain John Tavares, who has collected 18 points in the last 10 games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG-Plus (New York), SunSports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (18-23-7): Top defenseman Travis Hamonic reportedly did not skate with the team Wednesday after missing the Florida game with an upper-body injury. Blue liner Calvin de Haan, the 12th overall pick in the 2009 draft, has stepped up his game in January while collecting a goal and six assists over the last five contests. Tavares and Kyle Okposo lead a dangerous offense with 46 points and Frans Nielsen has 36, but the Islanders are 29th in the league in goals against and last in penalty killing.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (28-15-4): Defenseman Victor Hedman expects to play his 300th career game and moved within one of the league lead among blue liners with his 10th goal on Tuesday. Hedman, Matt Carle and rookie Radko Gudas have led an improved defense that has teamed with Bishop, who leads the league with a .937 save percentage and has 23 wins. Captain Martin St. Louis rebounded from a four-game drought to record three goals and three assists over his last five outings.

OVERTIME

1. The Islanders won seven of the last 10 meetings, but gave up a late two-goal lead and dropped a 3-2 shootout decision Dec. 17 in New York.

2. Tampa Bay’s rookie RW Nikita Kucherov boasts seven goals in his first 24 NHL games, including three game-winners, and a plus-8 rating.

3. New York LW Thomas Vanek, who has 18 points in the last 13 games this season, has scored 24 goals in 34 career outings against the Lightning.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Islanders 2