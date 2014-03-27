Preview: Islanders at Lightning

Valtteri Filppula and the Tampa Bay Lightning look to extend their point streaks to double digits when they host the New York Islanders on Thursday. Filppula has posted at least one point in a career-high nine games - collecting four goals and nine assists during the stretch for the Lightning, who are on a 5-0-4 run that has solidified their spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Tampa Bay must be alert against the Islanders, who have won their last two games and own four victories in the last five meetings.

After the Lightning bought out veteran center Vincent Lecavalier, Filppula was signed to a five-year, $25 million deal last July and has responded with a career-high 24 goals while leading the team’s active skaters in points (54). Filppula skated with Calder Trophy candidate Ondrej Palat and Ryan Callahan through much of his streak for Tampa Bay, which has registered 34 goals in its last nine contests. Kyle Okposo, also having a career year, leads the Islanders with 27 goals.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (28-35-9): Ryan Strome, the fifth overall pick in the 2011 draft, registered his first career multi-point performance with two assists and posted a plus-4 rating in Tuesday’s 5-4 victory at Carolina. Okposo has not recorded a point in his last three contests after notching eight in a four-game span, but he has a team- and career-best 69 points while playing in all but one game. Evgeni Nabokov shut out Columbus on Sunday with a 41-save effort and is 3-2-1 in his last six decisions.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (39-24-9): Palat has benefited from moving to Filppula’s line, recording 14 points in the last nine contests while increasing his season total to 51 - four behind Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon for the rookie scoring lead. The success of that trio allowed coach Jon Cooper to put Filppula’s former linemates Alex Killorn and Teddy Purcell beside captain Steven Stamkos, who has seven goals in nine games since returning from a broken leg. Tampa Bay’s power play has awoken, going 8-for-24 over the last five games.

OVERTIME

1. Islanders C Anders Lee, who played for Cooper in the United States Hockey League, has 10 points with a plus-4 rating in 12 NHL games this season

2. Rookie RW Nikita Kucherov, scratched in seven of the previous eight games, scored in the 4-3 shootout loss to Ottawa on Monday.

3. The teams have traded shootout victories this season, with each winning on the road.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Islanders 2