Preview: Islanders at Lightning

The New York Islanders look for a sweep on their two-day, two-game trip to the Sunshine State when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Islanders have allowed a total of six goals during their five-game winning streak, including Friday’s 4-3 shootout triumph at Florida. The Lightning lost in a shootout at Chicago on Tuesday and dropped a 2-1 decision to San Jose at home two days later after winning six consecutive contests.

Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos is among the league leaders with 11 goals and has 20 points in 20 career games against the Islanders, who host the Lightning on Tuesday. However, this Islanders team might be the best he has faced in his seventh season. New York is fifth in the league in scoring after finishing 27th last campaign and has improved at the other end of the ice with some key additions, led by defenseman Johnny Boychuk.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus2 (New York), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (11-5-0): Left wing Josh Bailey returned to the lineup Friday after missing eight games with a broken hand and contributed an assist. Captain John Tavares notched his seventh goal and leads the team with 17 points, while Brock Nelson and Kyle Okposo have registered 15 apiece. Jaroslav Halak had recorded two consecutive shutouts before allowing three goals Friday – two in the third period – and may give way Saturday to backup Chad Johnson, who has won four of his five decisions.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (11-4-2): Left wing Alex Killorn returned to the lineup Thursday and right wing Brett Connolly (lower body) is expected back soon, while left wing Ondrej Palat (lower body) will be a game-time decision. If the 2014 Calder Trophy finalist can’t go, coach Jon Cooper will have to break up his most potent unit - Palat, Tyler Johnson and Nikita Kucherov. Johnson leads the team with 18 points while Kucherov has added six goals – second on the team – while both have posted plus-8 ratings.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay C Valtteri Filppula has registered eight points in his last eight contests and is second on the team with 11 assists

2. New York has won all three shootouts this season and is tied for the second-best record in the bonus format, behind only Montreal (4-0).

3. The Lightning have allowed 36 shots on goal and 61 shot attempts combined in the first period of their last two contests.

PREDICTION: Lightning 5, Islanders 3