Preview: Islanders at Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s three-game winning streak came to an abrupt halt in Washington last time out, but they attempt to start another when they host the New York Islanders on Saturday. The Lightning fell behind by four goals before dropping a 4-2 decision to the surging Capitals on Friday in what captain Steven Stamkos called a “crappy effort.”

Tampa Bay, which won the Eastern Conference a season ago, has gone 4-1-1 in a six-game span to steady itself after a tough stretch. “We are what our record says we are,” Lightning center Brian Boyle told reporters. “That’s our identity right now. If we want to change it, we’ve got to do it ourselves.” The Islanders continued their inconsistent season Friday, when they rallied to tie the game before losing 3-2 in a shootout at Florida. Captain John Tavares and Kyle Okposo saw their point streaks end, but Ryan Strome scored in his first game back after being recalled from the minors.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG Plus (New York), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (11-8-4): Strome, the fifth overall pick in 2011, started the comeback for New York 5 1/2 minutes into the third period and Josh Bailey tied it three minutes later. Defenseman Marek Zidlicky notched a pair of assists for his first points in eight games while Frans Nielsen set up a goal for his seventh point in the last six games. The Islanders will need to find a spark on the power play as they have converted only twice in 36 opportunities over 12 contests this month.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (11-10-3): Tyler Johnson left Friday’s game after one shift with an undisclosed injury and is likely to miss his fourth contest of the season. The Lightning also are without Johnson’s regular linemate Ondrej Palat (lower body) for at least another week, but Jonathan Drouin and Cedric Paquette could return soon. With all the injuries, right wing J.T. Brown has received more ice time and contributed three assists in the last four games.

OVERTIME

1. The Islanders have earned at least one point in eight of the last nine meetings (6-1-2).

2. Boyle notched his fifth goal of the season Friday and second in the last three games.

3. Bailey has recorded five points in the ast six games after going seven outings without one.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Islanders 1