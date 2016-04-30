Lightning 4, Islanders 1

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tyler Johnson scored two goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 4-1 in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference second-round series on Saturday at Amalie Arena.

The series is tied 1-1. Game 3 is Tuesday at Barclays Center.

Jonathan Drouin and Victor Hedman scored goals for the Lightning and Ben Bishop made 19 saves.

Nikolay Kulemin had the Islanders’ goal.

Tampa Bay reunited the “triplets” line of Johnson, Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat and it paid immediate dividends when Johnson scored at 6:03 in the first period to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead.

Drouin scored his first career playoff goal at 11:55 in the first period to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead. Drouin was able to slip a backhand shot between the blocker pads of Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss.

New York trimmed the deficit to 2-1 on a power-play goal from Kulemin at 15:15 of the first period. Defenseman Travis Hickey took a shot from center point and it was redirected from Kulemin past Bishop.

The Lightning were the beneficiaries of a deflection when Hedman made the score 3-1 on a power-play goal at 11:59 of the second period. Hedman took a slap shot from center point and it hit the skate of Islanders defender Calvin de Haan before getting by Greiss.

Johnson added an empty-net goal with 2:18 remaining in the third period.

NOTES: Lightning D Matt Carle (undisclosed) and RW Erik Condra (concussion) did not practice with the team Friday and are questionable for the game. ...Islanders D Ryan Pulock did practice Friday but coach Jack Capuano said he was not sure if he was ready to play Saturday. ... Lightning coach Jon Cooper said D Anton Stralman (broken leg) was “not close to being ready”. ... The Islanders line of RW Shane Prince, LW Ryan Strome and C Brock Nelson accounted for six points in Game 1 with Prince scoring two goals. ... The Lightning reunited the “triplets” line of LW Nikita Kucherov, RW Ondrej Palat and C Tyler Johnson in practice but Cooper would not confirm them for the lineup.