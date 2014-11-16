Lightning halt Islanders’ five-game win streak

TAMPA -- The New York Islanders initially played like a team riding a five-game winning streak.

The Tampa Bay Lightning competed like a team in need of a win.

After the two teams combined for six goals in the first 21:39 of the contest, the Lightning ended up outlasting the Islanders in a 5-2 victory to end a two-game losing streak.

Ben Bishop made 25 saves while five different players scored for the Lightning, including right winger Ryan Callahan, center Valtteri Filppula, center Cedric Paquette, center Tyler Johnson and defenseman Radko Gudas.

“You have to take advantage of tired teams on your home ice and that’s what we did,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

The Islanders, who earned a 4-3 shootout victory over the Florida Panthers on Friday, had allowed just six goals during their five-game winning streak, which included two shutout victories. The loss drops New York to 7-4-0 on the road this season.

“We weren’t as sharp as we’d like to be defensively in the first period,” Rangers captain and center John Tavares said. “They capitalized on their changes and got a lead. We generated some chances ourselves. We just couldn’t get that next one to kind of put them on their heels.”

Shortly after Brock Nelson received a pass from Islanders center John Tavares early in the first period, Nelson put the Islanders up 1-0 at 7:41 of the first when he skated untouched through the Lightning defense and put the puck over Bishop’s left shoulder. It was Nelson’s eighth goal of the season and the 11th assist for Tavares.

Exactly a minute later, the Lightning evened the game when Callahan put in a rebound off defenseman Jason Garrison’s slap shot that bounced off the pads of Islanders goalie Chad Johnson. It was the Lightning right winger’s sixth goal of the season.

“Our big concentration was our start,” Callahan said. “Our last two games, our start wasn’t where it needed to be and it rolled over. I thought we had a good start and that carried over to the rest of the game.”

The Islanders retook the lead at 11:22 of the first when left winger Josh Bailey redirected a slap shot by defenseman Johnny Boychuk past Bishop.

Filppula then scored a power-play goal off an assist from Steven Stamkos at 13:46 of the first when the Lightning center finished off a crossing pass through the zone by Stamkos. The goal came two seconds after the Lightning had been in a 5-on-3 situation due to penalties on defenseman Travis Hamonic and center Ryan Strome.

Paquette put the Lightning ahead for good when the Lightning center flicked home a wraparound pass from behind the goal by center Vladislav Namestnikov with 4:31 left before intermission to give Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead. With his sixth goal of the season, Paquette has scored in four of his past five games.

“He’s earning everything he’s getting,” Cooper said. “He just is an Energizer bunny. He just keeps on going in all facets of the game.”

Johnson put the Lightning up by two goals 1:39 into the second period when he received a pass from left winger Ondrej Palat in the Islanders zone and skated past a couple of New York defenders untouched, eventually wristing a shot past the Islanders netminder.

“He plays to his strengths and that’s why he’s a good player,” Cooper said. “He uses his speed. He gets to areas where goals are scored. He’s become a 200-foot player and that’s why he’s a full-time NHL player.”

Gudas gave the Lightning some insurance with his first goal of the season at 15:34 of the third period.

NOTES: Both teams participated in a lightly attended optional morning skate Saturday. ... Lightning LW Jonathan Drouin, the third overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft, was a healthy scratch. ... Lightning C Tyler Johnson will be made his first start since Nov. 6, a 2-1 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings. ... Lightning C Steven Stamkos extended his point streak to five games (three goals, three assists). ... Islanders G Chad Johnson, who made 25 saves, lost for the second time in six games. ... Islanders C John Tavares, who scored in Friday’s win, had scored three goals in his previous five games.